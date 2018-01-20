‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: The Ultimate Betrayal, Jack Uses Ashley’s Paternity To Reclaim Jabot

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack will wage war against Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and he will use everything in this power to get what he wants. The Abbott siblings will head to an arbitrator to sort out who should be in control of Jabot. While there, spoilers reveal that Jack (Peter Bergman) will use the most powerful tool in his arsenal: his bloodline.

Ambition Over Family

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Jack and Ashley will continue to have a power struggle. Out of desperation, Jack will use Ashley’s paternity to stay in power. This move will cause permanent damage to their relationship, Eileen Davidson revealed.

Jack reassured Ashley that her paternity doesn’t matter, but it seems like those were empty words. Jack wants to enforce the rule that only family members with the Abbott bloodline can control Jabot. This way, Ashley will have no choice but to let Jack take care of company matters.

Spoilers hint that Jack will stop at nothing to get what he wants, even if it means sacrificing Ashley. His job is everything to him, and he wants to have Jabot back in any way possible.

Jack Vs. Ashley

Davidson revealed that Jack and Ashley will make separate statements to the arbiter to support their claim. Jack will claim Ashley does not have a relationship with her family. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that he will also claim that the relationship between Ashley and her mother is non-existent and that she is after Jack himself. As for Ashley, she will defend her position in Jabot by claiming that Jack made a poor decision while he was the company’s CEO. Personal vendettas are not the right way to do business.

Jack will not think twice about throwing Ashley under the bus. He doesn’t mind if he used an underhanded strategy as long as he gets the results he is aiming for.

According to the Young and the Restless spoilers from the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, the exciting part is when the final ruling is revealed. Whatever the result is, there will be shocking scenes ahead for the Abbotts.

Power struggles aside, Young and the Restless spoilers for next week tease that Billy will give Ashley a warning, it seems like there will be more issues for Jabot. The Abbotts have to deal with the issue first especially if it affects Jabot.