Brad Pitt Dating News: The Ladies The Star Has Been Linked To And Who Actor Is Not Romancing, Despite Reports

Brad Pitt has been under watch lately and making headlines for supposedly beginning to step out on the dating scene, casually enjoying time with various women. While his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, has seemed to swear off men for the time being, as the Independent notes, all eyes are on Brad while he finds his way back into the dating pool.

What the former A-list couple certainly has in common is that they both are making their six children their number one priority ahead of their differences and ahead of any possible romances. The divorce and custody proceedings got off to a rocky start back in 2016 when Jolie blindsided Pitt with her public announcement she was divorcing him, however, the star parents agreed to seal court documents last January and to work together for the sake of the kids.

Since the couple split, there have been a number of women linked to Brad Pitt. It seems that most are interested in who the Hollywood heartthrob will end up with next. The first fabricated romance involved Kate Hudson, yet this story was debunked by a number of sources, including Kate’s own brother Oliver.

Following Kate, Brad was linked to Princess Charlotte Casiraghi, and then to actress Sienna Miller, as the Inquisitr recently noted. Prior to the divorce announcement by Jolie, Pitt was rumored to be engaging in an affair with his Allied co-star, Marion Cotillard. However, Cotillard debunked these rumors herself, noting how ridiculous the claims were. Let’s not forget the attempt of the tabloids to suggest that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were reuniting, despite the fact that Jen is happily married to Justin Theroux.

The latest rumor that has been swirling is that Pitt is dating Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. It was made known that Pitt did attempt to win time with the beauty at an auction, yet lost out. This has led to tabloid rumors to circulate that Pitt was able to manage an interaction with the actress. Gossip Cop relays the words of a supposed source on the subject.

” Pitt bid on the opportunity to watch an episode of ‘Game of Thrones”‘with Clarke. Though the actor didn’t up winning, NW is now claiming that he ‘came away with an even better consolation prize… Em’s digits!'”

An apparent pal to Pitt spoke with the Australian tabloid, stating that the incident was the perfect “icebreaker” between the two.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

“Brad was disappointed that he lost the bid, but it was the perfect icebreaker to introduce himself to Emilia. He’s a massive fan of her show and has had a crush on her for years because of it,” the apparent pal stated.

The gossip policing site has since debunked this rumor, noting that Pitt did not receive the digits of the beauty. It was simply a philanthropic event that Pitt wanted to support.

Despite the link between Brad Pitt and the mentioned women not being accurate, reports have been circulating that Pitt is back out on the dating scene in a casual way but that he is not looking for anything serious that would take his attention away from his children and from bettering himself, as W Magazine relays.