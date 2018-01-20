Government Shutdown 2018: What Will Close? Will Mail Be Delivered? – Everything You Can Or Can’t Do

As of the morning of Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, there was indeed a federal government shutdown and every single American needs to know how this affects them. It is not necessarily something that will hit you right away or bother your everyday existence, but the government shutdown could become an issue for you over time. For as long as there is some sort of disagreement on the Mexico-United States border and Donald Trump’s border wall, this will likely remain in place.

For now, it is a bit of a standoff as reported by NBC Washington since the Republicans are not willing to fix the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and the Democrats won’t deal on border security enhancements or give money for the wall. With that being said, it has led to the first government shutdown since 2013.

So, let’s look at government agencies that will remain open during the government shutdown:

FBI

Meat and Poultry Inspectors

TSA

Coast Guard

Border Patrol

Air Traffic Controllers

These are the government systems that will continue to run during this shutdown:

United States Postal Service

Social Security

VA hospitals

Medicare payments

Military personnel payments

Federal prisons

This does mean that those needing their social security check or military pay will still receive money into their accounts and in the mail. On top of that, it also means that regular mail delivery will continue as the USPS is going to operate under normal hours and guidelines.

Here’s how a government shutdown could affect you. https://t.co/NJRvcZWoAp pic.twitter.com/VBGZ6vlS0L — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2018

These government employees will not be working during the shutdown:

CDC

National Park Rangers

IRS

Civilian Military employees

With IRS employees not heading to work during this time, you will still need to file your taxes, but expect a delay in receiving your return.

As reported by CNN, you will not be able to visit all National Parks all the time as they will stay open, but with reduced operations. As of Jan. 22, the Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are both going to be closed due to this government shutdown.

Of course, as all this is going on, there are also some issues among Democrats and Republicans that are being taken a few steps farther.

JUST IN: Group of Senate Democrats introduce bill to withhold congressional pay during government shutdown: “If members of Congress can’t figure this out and keep the government open, then none of us should get paid.” — Sen. Claire McCaskill pic.twitter.com/fWk1ukZwz9 — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 19, 2018

As reported by NBC Washington, Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C., has said that local government will keep working and functioning to try and pick up the slack where the federal side is missing.

“Washington D.C. is open. Regardless of whether or not the federal government shuts down, the D.C. government will be open for business.” “We are here to do our job, and we call on the Congress to do their job.”

There could be additional services working at reduced hours or with less staff with some services discontinued for a while.

When looking at everything that happens during a government shutdown, not every single person in the United States will feel its effects right away. There are many who will have problems with it from the very start while others may find it to be an issue the longer it goes on. Now, though, you know what you can and can’t do during this time in 2018, as the 12th government shutdown since 1981 has officially started.