‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: John Is Poisoning Steve, Anna And Gabi Accused Of Andre’s Murder

Suspicions and accusations are coming to Days of Our Lives this coming two weeks. DOOL spoilers reveal that John is the one poisoning Steve. Paul suspects John is up to something and eavesdrop on his phone conversation. Meanwhile, the investigation on the brutal murder of Andre continues, and one discovery implicates Anna. Abigail also accuses Gabi of murdering Andre.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) has been feeling unwell. He has severe dizzy spells coupled with blurry visions. While he wants to believe it is nothing serious, he feels something is really wrong. When he tells Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), she will give him a checkup but she would see that everything seems normal. He will figure out later that he is being poisoned. The surprising twist is that the culprit is his own friend, John (Drake Hogestyn).

This week, John will put something on Steve’s drink. But before you hate John, Days of Our Lives spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest that there is a huge reason why he is doing it to his best buddy. John will show some guilt because of his actions, but it looks like someone is controlling him. Whoever is using him is a mystery to discover.

Days of Our Lives spoilers said that Steve will find out who is responsible for poisoning him, and it will be a huge surprise. Expect some action to come down the road. Paul (Christopher Sean) will become suspicious of John in the coming weeks, and he would hear his father having a disturbing call.

SPOILER: Say Whaaat – John is Poisoning Steve on #DaysofOurLives? https://t.co/J7qR6LSJvb — Soap Opera News (@SoapOperaNewss) January 18, 2018

Meanwhile, Rafe (Galen Gering) will find an unusual murder weapon, and he and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) will have their first suspect—Anna (Leann Hunley). Rafe will find Tony’s (Thaao Penghlis) urn near Andre’s (Thaao Penghlis) body. Anna will deny that she killed Andre, although she is happy that his already gone.

Abigail (Marci Miller), who is still struggling to cope with Andre’s death, will have an argument with Gabi (Camila Banus). Abigail will accuse Gabi of killing Andre because she threatened to kill him the last time they saw each other. Gabi will insist that it was just a figure of speech and return the accusation to Abigail of murdering Andre.

Whether it is Anna or Gabi, Rafe and Hope will have a big line of suspects, via Soaps.com.

Days of Our Lives airs Mondays to Fridays at 1 p.m. on NBC.