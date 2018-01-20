Cherry Seaborn Pictures: Ed Sheeran’s New Fiance Is Former College Jock, Ed’s High School Classmate

Cherry Seaborn is getting plenty of attention this weekend, with pictures of Ed Sheeran’s new fiance spreading across the internet as people look to learn more about the former college athlete.

On Saturday, the singer took to Instagram to announce that he and the 25-year-old Seaborn had gotten engaged late last year. The announcement brought a rush of attention to Seaborn, a longtime classmate of Ed who reconnected after both relocated to the United States.

Ed announced to his fans that he and Cherry were planning to tie the knot and had actually been engaged for a few weeks.

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx” he wrote.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn go back quite a ways. The two were classmates at Thomas Mills High School in Framlinghman, Page Six noted, and Ed apparently had a crush on her for quite some time. In interviews, Ed Sheeran has said he knew Cherry since they were both 11.

Cherry Seaborn was a standout field hockey player, leading her school to nationwide championships for two years before she traveled to the United States to play for Duke University.

Cherry and Ed reconnected years later in the United States, which Ed made reference to in his collaboration with Taylor Swift, “Endgame.”

“Knew her when I was young/Reconnected when we were little bit older, both sprung,” he sang.

It was actually Taylor Swift who helped the two connect. Taylor was hosting her famous Fourth of July party in 2015 and had invited Ed to attend. When Ed found out that his old school friend was nearby, he invited her to attend.

“It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party,” he told People magazine. “I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

In the wake of Ed Sheeran’s engagement announcement, there has been a rush of attention for his new fiance. Pictures of Cherry Seaborn have spread across the internet, including many shots of the two appearing quite happy together.

It’s not clear when Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn plan to get married, but the singer seems ready to settle down and start a family. He has said in past interviews that he is anxious to become a father.