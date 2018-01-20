2018 MLS Draft: Final Results From Rounds One And Two

The 2018 MLS Draft took place Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia with collegiate players ready to live their life-long dreams of playing in the big leagues. According to MLS, top pick, Joao Moutinho is one of those players living his dream. There were plenty of trades, timeouts, and trade rumors, but in the end, the MLS 2018 Draft went smoothly.

Here Are The Picks From The First Round Of The 2018 MLS Draft

1. Los Angeles FC- Defender Joao Moutinho (Akron)

2. LA Galaxy- Defender Toman Hillard-Acre (Stanford)

3. Los Angeles FC (From DC United)- Defender Tristan Blackmon (Pacific)- LAFC acquired the pick from D.C. United via a trade on January 19 ($100k of GAM and $100k of TAM).

4. FC Dallas (From Montreal Impact From Colorado Rapids)- Midfielder Francis Athahene (Michigan)- FC Dallas acquired the pick from Montreal via a trade on January 19 ($200k of GAM) Montreal acquired the pick from Colorado via a trade on February 14, 2016.

5. Chicago Fire (From Minnesota United)- Forward Jon Bakero (Wake Forest)- Chicago acquired the pick from Minnesota via a trade on January 19 ($75k of GAM and $100k of TAM and player to be named later).

6. Orlando City SC- Forward Chris Mueller (Wisconsin)

7. Minnesota FC (From Montreal Impact)- Forward Mason Toye (Indiana)- Minnesota acquired the pick from Montreal via a trade on January 19 ($150k of TAM).

8. New England Revolution (From Philadelphia Union)- Defender Brandon Bye (Western Michigan)- New England acquired the pick from Philadelphia via a trade on August 4, 2016.

9. New England Revolution- Forward Mark Segbers (Grand Canyon)

10. Chicago Fire (From Real Salt Lake)- Midfielder Mo Adams (Syracuse)- Chicago acquired the pick from Real Salt Lake via a trade on January 19 ($85k of GAM).

11. FC Dallas- Midfielder Ema Twumasi (Wake Forest)

12. San Jose Earthquakes- Defender Paul Marie (Florida International)

13. Sporting Kansas City- Goalkeeper Eric Dick (Butler)

14. Atlanta United FC- Forward Jon Gallagher (Notre Dame)

15. Minnesota United (From Chicago)- Defender Wyatt Omsberg (Dartmouth)- Minnesota acquired the pick from Chicago via a trade on January 19 (No. 5 overall pick)

16. New York Red Bulls- Forward Brian White (Duke)

17. Vancouver Whitecaps FC- Defender Justin Fiddes (Washington)

18. Sporting Kansas City (From Portland Timbers)- Defender Graham Smith (Denver)- Sporting KC acquired the pick from Portland via a trade on February 3, 2017.

19. New York City FC- Goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell (Virginia)

20. Houston Dynamo- Goalkeeper Michael Nelson (SMU)

21. Columbus Crew SC- Goalkeeper Ben Lundgaard (Virginia Poly Tech)

22. Seattle Sounders FC- Midfielder Alex Roldan (Seattle)

23. Minnesota United FC (From Toronto FC)- Defender Carter Manley (Duke-) Minnesota acquired the pick from Toronto FC via a trade on January 19 ($50k of TAM and 5th pick in 2nd round, No. 28 overall).

Here Are The Picks From The Second Round Of The 2018 MLS Draft

1. Los Angeles FC- Midfielder Pol Calvet Planellas (Pittsburgh)

2. Colorado Rapids (From LA Galaxy)- Forward Alan Winn (North Carolina)- Colorado acquired the pick from LA Galaxy via a trade on December 13, 2016.

3. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (From DC United)- Defender Lucas Stauffer (Creighton)- Vancouver acquired the pick from D.C. United via a trade on January 8.

4. Columbus Rapids- Forward Frantzdy Pierrot (Coastal Carolina)

5. Toronto FC (From Minnesota)- Defender Tim Kubel (Louisville)- Toronto FC acquired the pick from Minnesota via a trade on January 19 (Round 1, Pick No. 23).

6. FC Dallas (From Orlando)- Forward Mauro Cichero (SMU)- FC Dallas acquired “conditional third-round pick” from Orlando via a trade on August 3, 2016. Conditions met: 3rd round pick becomes 2nd round pick.

7. San Jose Earthquakes (From Montreal)- Defender Danny Musovski (UNLV)- San Jose acquired the pick from Montreal via a trade on July 13, 2017.

8. New York Red Bulls (From Philadelphia)- Defender Niko de Vera (Akron)- NY Red Bulls acquired the pick from Philadelphia via a trade on February 7, 2017.

9. Columbus Crew SC (From New England)- Forward Edward Opoku (Virginia)- Columbus acquired the pick from New England via a trade on May 12, 2016.

So. Many. Trades. Catch up on all the moves made yesterday: https://t.co/an3lKlxHkP pic.twitter.com/51BF69pDlS — Major League Soccer (@MLS) January 20, 2018

10. Real Salt Lake- Midfielder Ricky Lopez-Espin (Creighton)

11. FC Dallas- Midfielder Chris Lema (Georgetown)

12. San Jose Earthquakes- Forward Mohamed Thiaw (Louisville)

13. Atlanta United FC (From Sporting Kansas City)- Midfielder Oliver Shannon (Clemson)- Atlanta acquired the pick from Sporting KC via a trade on December 10, 2017.

14. Atlanta United FC- Forward Gordon Wild (Maryland)

15. Chicago Fire- Midfielder Diego Campos (Clemson)

16. New York Red Bulls- Forward Tom Barlow (Wisconsin)

17. LA Galaxy (From Vancouver)- Midfielder Drew Skundrich (Stanford)- LA Galaxy acquired the pick from Vancouver via a trade on December 15, 2017.

18. Minnesota United FC (From Portland)- Midfielder Xavier Gomez (Nebraska-Omaha)- Minnesota acquired the pick from Portland via a trade on December 20, 2016.

19. New York City FC- Defender AJ Paterson (Wright State)

20. Houston Dynamo- Forward Mac Steeves (Providence)

21. Columbus Crew SC- Midfielder Jake Rozhansky (Maryland)

22. Seattle Sounders FC- Defender Markus Fjortoft (Duke)

23. Toronto FC- Goalkeeper Drew Shepherd (Western Michigan)