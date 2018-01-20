Donald Trump Gave Melania A Week To Lose Post-Baby Body ‘Horror’ Months Before Stormy Daniels Episode

Donald Trump gave Melania a week to shed the “horror” of baby weight after the birth of Barron Trump, according to a stinging new interview which came to light this week.

Amidst the slew of salacious revelations that have surfaced over the last two weeks about Trump’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels (aka Stephanie Clifford), and the allegation that he cheated on Melania with her, the unearthing of this decade-old interview could cast further damage on Trump’s marital life.

Speaking to radio host Howard Stern days before the birth of Barron, Donald Trump confided that he would give Melania a maximum of one week to lose the baby weight, reports the Washington Post. He expressed confidence in Melania, pointing out that her body shape would help her fulfill his demand.

“You know, Howard, she’s got the kind of a body and makeup where, about one day after the baby, it’s going to be the same as it was before,” Trump said.

Stern interjected, “You’re giving her one day?”

“One or two,” Trump said, before dishing out the maximum time he could give Melania to lose the cellulite.

“I think I’ll give her a week. No, I’ll give her a week.”

Trump’s comments about giving Melania one week to lose the baby weight prompted laughter from Robin Quivers, Stern’s co-host, before the eponymous radio interviewer questioned Trump if he would take offense if Melania failed to lose the weight.

“If there’s cellulite, will you be man enough to stay in the relationship?” he asked Trump.

“I will. I will love her so much. You have no idea. I’m a very loyal person. I will love her so much.”

In another interview during the same year before Barron’s birth, though, Trump decried the fact that beautiful women had to become a “horror” after giving birth.

“You know, they gain like 250 pounds, it’s a disaster.”

Incidentally, this interview took place on December 7, 2005, months before Trump’s encounter with porn star Stormy Daniels. The timeline of the events suggests that Trump was talking about Melania having to lose baby weight months before his alleged affair with Daniels, which, as the porn star detailed in her explosive interview with In Touch Weekly, was “textbook generic,” frequented by calls from Trump every 10 days, and actually quite “boring.”

“He always called me ‘honeybunch.’ He’s like, ‘How’s it going, honeybunch?’ He always started the conversation off, I think it was always his excuse to call, ‘I just read about you in such and such or there’s a quote about you in magazine, I turned on my channel in my hotel room and guess whose face popped up?’