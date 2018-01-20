John Danaher On Georges St-Pierre Return In UFC: No One Knows

Georges St-Pierre’s coach John Danaher said on Joe Rogan’s MMA Show podcast on Monday that he is uncertain whether his student will still return to MMA fighting.

GSP has not been seen in any UFC actions after his phenomenal return last November 2017 after he defeated Michael Bisping and clinched the UFC Middleweight champion. Following this fete, he became the fourth fighter in UFC history to become multi-division champion. Prior to his becoming the Middleweight champion, he was also the UFC Welterweight champion three times.

A month after his phenomenal comeback and victory, however, the Canadian fighter had to forego his Middleweight title as he was diagnosed to have ulcerative colitis, a condition where the inner lining of the colon experiences inflammation.

His coach Danaher gave an apt explanation about his health and future career in the MMA. Danaher said that GSP’s stomach problem is one of the most frustrating events that George has had to face. As to the certainty whether or not GSP could return anytime soon, the mentor does not want to speculate and just said no one knows about it yet. But for him, GSP has done a lot already in making his career a very decorated one and thought that it is time for him to end and focus on his health.

Mike Stobe / Getty Images

“The truth is that no one knows because it comes down to medical problems. Georges has a problem in his stomach. I’m not gonna claim to be a medical expert but it’s one of the most frustrating things Georges has had to deal with… The truth is, no one really knows at this point. Wherever there’s doubt my instinct is to think, ‘Do you really want to come back, George? You’ve done all this and it was [an] amazing [way to end his career.]”

Danaher, however, does not close the possibility of GSP’s return. Per givemesport.com’s report, if the comeback is possible, GSP would have a hard time competing in the middleweight division again due to the fact that he has to keep his weight up for the training camp. The report added that it would be better if GSP competes in the welterweight division again and fight the current champion for the division, Tyron Woodley.

The bout with Woodley, in fact, interests Danaher. He said that while Woodley is a great and talented champion, it would be a great challenge for GSP to yet again up his game. But while there seem to be rumors that GSP does not want to fight Woodley, Danaher thinks otherwise because there are a lot of reasons for the bout to materialize. For one, both athletes are good and it would be a great match-up.

“Tyron Woodley’s a very, very difficult opponent to beat. People criticize his style but people don’t understand the difference between regular fighting and championship fighting. Championship fighting is about winning and losing and you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to win. That’s the first consideration.”

In fact, according to a report by MMA Fighting, Woodley has been eyeing to have a match with St-Pierre after the former champion announced his intent to return. So, it is really up to GSP for the match to become a reality. If he does come back, then it would be good to see him take on Woodley.