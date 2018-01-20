‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lily Makes A Shocking Lie To Cane

Cane followed Lily in Paris and the two have shared a romantic reunion. They are back to Genoa City now, but as they find their new normal, they will surely encounter some troubles along the way. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lily will make a shocking lie to Cane, which will break his heart.

Upon their return from Paris, Cane (Daniel Goddard) settles in at Lily’s (Christel Khalil) place. Of course, Sam is coming with him. Parenting a kid that is not hers in the first place will be a huge adjustment for Lily, and she is not confident about it. Nonetheless, she will try her best for Cane’s sake. This week on The Young and the Restless, Lily will try to bond with Sam. But despite her efforts, spoilers tease that she will struggle to connect with Sam in the next few episodes.

The Young and the Restless spoilers also tease that Lily will encounter some problems and out of her panic, she will choose to lie to Cane. It will cause a setback in their relationship when Cane eventually finds out the shocking truth. Will she try to find a way out of babysitting Sam? According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Lily will feel overwhelmed and not ready to take care of Sam by herself, and that is where a problem might arise. Cane will surely ask Lily to spend some time with Sam while he is at work, and he will hope that the two will become friends soon enough.

Elsewhere on The Young and the Restless, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) bid Dina (Marla Adams) a tearful goodbye as the Abbotts made a decision to send her to Paris and join Abby (Melissa Ordway). Although they fear that Dina will not recognize them when she returns, they think this is the best move at the moment, especially after Graham’s (Max Shippee) shocking death. Trace (Beth Maitland) travels with Dina, while Ashley and Jack will focus on sorting out the future of Jabot.

Major drama are looming. Find out what happens on The Young and the Restless every Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.