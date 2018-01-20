Angelina Jolie Reportedly Plans To Help One Child Conquer Hollywood And Become A ‘Big Star’ Like Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016 after surviving two years of married life and 12 years as a couple. In addition to their shocking image transformation from a golden couple to estranged spouses, Pitt and Jolie have become famous for raising six children. The kids range in age from 16-year-old Maddox and 14-year-old Pax to 12-year-old Zahara and 11-year-old Shiloh to 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. And although Jolie currently is focused on co-parenting the kids while she revives her career after time off, she also reportedly is helping one of her sons to achieve his goal of becoming a superstar like Brad.

Angelina Jolie Introduces Pax To Hollywood Glitter

Angelina gave her son Pax a taste of Hollywood’s glitter and glamour at its height by taking him to the recent Golden Globes ceremony. Jolie made sure that her 14-year-old was there from the start of the red carpet procession, reported Us Weekly.

Pax wore a black velvet tuxedo, while Angelina matched her son in a black Atelier Versace outfit. The two shared a sweet mom-and-son moment when Jolie halted to adjust his jacket. Their celebrity table sported name cards, with Angelina’s son’s card reading “Pax Jolie-Pitt.”

An insider told Us Weekly that Pax appeared “protective” over his mother. Angelina has compared her second oldest child to a punk rocker, who “when you really get to know them are just pussycats.” Several years ago, Jolie said that none of her children wanted to become actors, sharing that Pax liked music.

Brad Pitt "Furious" Angelina Jolie Took Son Pax To Golden Globes Is Made-Up Story https://t.co/7IPpFHm4bB — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) January 10, 2018

As for how Brad felt about Angelina taking Pax to the Golden Globes, Gossip Cop investigated a story claiming that Pitt was “furious.” Insiders told the publication that it isn’t true. Instead, Brad and Angelina have a history of taking some of their children to red carpet events and award shows.

Prior to their split, Pitt and Jolie took Maddox to the Governor Awards. Brad took Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Maddox, and Pax to a red carpet premiere for Unbroken in 2014.

After so many experiences with Hollywood, one of Pitt’s and Jolie’s children reportedly is hoping to follow in their footsteps. Pax wants to become a “big star” like Brad Pitt, an insider told In Touch.

Angelina Jolie Plots To Boost Pax’s Acting Career

Jolie is doing her best to help her 14-year-old achieve his acting dreams, according to the source.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! Pax Jolie-Pitt has been bitten by the acting bug and his mom Angelina Jolie is trying to help make that happen.”

During their shared experience at the Golden Globes, Angelina reportedly introduced Pax to key people in the entertainment industry. Those introductions were part of Jolie’s plan to provide her teenager with resources who can help him climb the competitive acting ladder in Hollywood, according to the insider.

Angelina Jolie took Pax to the Golden Globes. Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP Images

Apparently the plan is working. After Angelina introduced Pax to “important” individuals in the entertainment world, he reportedly has sparked interest from Hollywood agents. However, even though Jolie wants to help her son achieve his acting dreams, she has one important guideline.

Angelina Jolie Doesn’t Want Pax To Use Brad Pitt’s Name To Succeed

With Brad Pitt as his father, Pax could use his name to open otherwise closed doors in Hollywood. But Angelina reportedly has told her son that she does not want him to succeed based only on his connections. Instead, Jolie has asked Pax to sign up for acting lessons, which will ensure that becoming an actor “is something that he really wants,” explained the source.

“[Pax] wants to be a big star someday.”

As for what Angelina has told those close to her, she reportedly is informing her inner circle that her son “wants to follow in her footsteps.” Pax previously worked in the film industry as the voice of the character Yoo in Kung Fu Panda 3.

In addition, Jolie’s second oldest child had a small role in Maleficent. He headed behind the scenes when Angelina produced her famous film First They Killed My Father, working with the camera crew.