Twitter Porn Leaves Kids Exposed

Almost everyone spends time on social media daily, this includes adults and kids. Smartphones and other portable devices have made information sharing easier. People can stay abreast of events from anywhere in the world in real time. But like most things in life, there is a downside to social media. Social media has made it easier to share porn, nudity, and other explicit content on the internet.

Recently, Facebook paid compensation to a 14-year-old girl in Northern Ireland whose nude pictures were posted on Facebook, as reported by the Daily Mail. The victim was offered a confidential out-of-court settlement according to the report. However, the problem is not limited to revenge porn. The sharing of all kinds of explicit content through social media networks like Twitter is a problem for concerned parents and adults. For example, doing a Google search of “Twitter porn” will direct you to various porn links and accounts of Twitter users sharing explicit content.

Most social media networks like Twitter specify that users must be at least 13-years-old to register and use its services. This age requirement makes it even more troubling for parents because of the availability of porn to all Twitter users. Another example is doing a search for explicit words, slang, and references to genitals and sex will most likely lead to accounts sharing porn “free of charge.”

An article on Fox News highlights the problem of porn for both kids and adults. An expert like Dr. Nicole Prause says the main issue for adults is related to consent; adults must be aware of the content they are accessing and be able to avoid it if they wish. The report alleges that bots also play a major role in spreading porn links on Twitter. Bots posing as genuine users with sexually-oriented profile images may convince users to click on porn links.

Evan Vucci / AP Images

Children will continue to be vulnerable to viewing mature content because of bots and some unscrupulous users on Twitter because adults may not always be around to monitor the activities of kids. One of the key selling points of social media is the ability to share content instantly. Mature content could be shared among teens without the knowledge of parents or any concerned adults, causing great damage.

The problem of porn on Twitter is not only restricted to the age limit of Twitter users but about controlling the availability of mature content to kids. Some mature users would also like to be able to avoid porn links or content. Barring users below 18 years of age from getting access to mature content still remains a problem for Twitter and other social networks like Facebook.