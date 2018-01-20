How Meghan Markle Reportedly Uses Clothing To Communicate Her ‘Secret’ Political Message

Even before her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has been making headlines for breaking royal fashion rules. Yet, the Suits actress is not only breaking royal rules, she is allegedly communicating her “secret” political message in the garments that she chooses to wear. What is Meghan telling us with her clothing?

Meghan Markle is speaking through her clothes, claims Express who “decoded” her recent attire when Markle and Prince Harry went to Wales. They claim that Meghan loves “altruism” and her fashion choices reflect this.

The couple looked fashion forward as they arrived a half hour late to Cardiff Castle, after a bit of a train delay–yet they did not disappoint.

Meghan Markle wore a black Stella McCartney coat, which the publication states “proved she is a friend to the animals.” The £1,350 ($1,871) coat is from the British design brand that proudly states that they are cruelty-free. This means that they do not use animal skins, or animal products in any of their designs.

McCartney, daughter of Beatle bassist, Sir Paul, has been a vegan since her youth. Her parents Paul and Linda decided to eschew meat and completely rethought their relationship with animals, and they also became animal advocates.

Under Meghan’s coat is a modern off the shoulder top in a black and white Prince of Wales check. According to the Daily Mail, this is clearly a “nod” to her future father-in-law, Prince Charles, the one and only Prince of Wales. But then again, perhaps she found this symbolic as she was visiting Wales, and this was a tribute to the Welsh people she was visiting. Or perhaps it was for both reasons.

Adding to the Welsh elements of her look were skinny black jeans, from the Cardigan Wales based company, Hiut Demin. Surely, the company will be thrilled to be part of the Meghan effect. Everything Meghan Markle has worn has been selling out.

Meghan carried an attractive hunter green DeMellier mini saddle-style bag. This is a company with a conscience, as they donate profits from each bag sold to fund “life-saving” vaccinations for children.

Meghan Markle’s secret political message decoded – how the actress uses clothes to communicate revealed https://t.co/oYxRv9tOba pic.twitter.com/hH6dDqjSl5 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 19, 2018

On her feet, she wore stylish black velvet boots by British designer Tabitha Simmons.

This is hardly the first time that Meghan used her clothes to send a message.

When Meghan wore a white “husband” shirt in her first outing with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games, this was another big wink at the public. When she was in Canada, she wore primarily Canadian designers. Now that she is in Great Britain, she is wearing mainly British designers.

Meghan’s choices could very well be influenced by Kate Middleton. Duchess Kate has always chosen to wear garments in colors of the flags of the countries she visits, or she will wear designers from that country.

For example, last year, when the Duke and Duchess of Duchess of Cambridge went to Canada, Kate wore a lot of red and white, the colors of the Canadian flag. She even wore the Queen’s diamond maple leaf brooch in honor of the maple leaf on the Canadian flag. Once Meghan and Harry are married, surely she will get the great privilege of borrowing the royal jewels to go along with her clothing with a conscience.