Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Giving Their Baby Surrogate A Push Present Worth $10K

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now proud parents to baby Chicago West, their third child born on Monday, Jan. 15, via surrogacy. The couple is said to be so grateful to the baby surrogate that they are gifting her with an extravagant push present after her delivery!

According to Hollywood Life, Kim and Kanye wanted to give their surrogate a special and meaningful gift to express their endless thanks. They reportedly debated on what item to get and later decided on having a piece of jewelry custom made instead.

“Kim and Kanye are giving their surrogate a stunning push present. They debated on what to get her, but what woman doesn’t love jewelry?” a Kardashian insider revealed.

The special bling is said to be a ruby pendant, a nod to the baby’s birthstone. It’s reportedly worth a whopping $10,000–a small amount for Kim and Kanye who are super thankful for the surrogate’s safe pregnancy and delivery.

“It’s setting them back more than ten thousand, but Kim and Kanye are happy to spend the money. They’re both so grateful to their surrogate and wanted to show her their appreciation.”

Aside from the generous gift, Kim and Kanye are reportedly paying their unnamed surrogate a total of $68,850 for her services. According to Radar Online, their contract includes hospital bills, maternity care, and other day-to-day expenses.

The online publication noted that the amount seems too small considering Kimye’s multi-million dollar net worth. However, an insider revealed that the anonymous surrogate–who is said to be an African-American woman in her 20s–willingly went into the agreement without considering financial gain.

Shortly after welcoming her new daughter, Kim wrote a heartfelt blog post on her website explaining why she and Kanye decided to hire another woman to carry their third child. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star detailed her struggles with preeclampsia and placenta accreta, which made her two previous pregnancies high-risk.

Kim wrote that while another woman carried their child, she and Kanye are the baby’s biological parents. This type of surrogacy, she explained, is called a “gestational carrier.”

“I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy,” the 37-year-old reality star wrote.

“After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier. Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to…Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have two children conceived and born naturally: North, 4, and Saint, 2. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

In her blog, Kim Kardashian also sang praises for her surrogate. The KUWTK star stated that the woman has made her dreams of having another child possible.

“I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I’ve ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give. The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time.”

Chicago West was born on Monday at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center weighing 7 pounds 6 ounces. According to Us Weekly, the delivery reportedly went smoothly and without complications. Kim and Kanye were in the delivery room with their surrogate, and Kim was able to have the first skin-to-skin contact with her new daughter.