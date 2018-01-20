Olivia Lua, Adult Film Star, Found Dead At 23, Cause Of Death Still Unclear

Olivia Lua, a troubled porn star, was found dead in her home. Her tragic passing brought the number of adult film stars’ deaths to five in the last two months. She was 23.

In a statement, Olivia’s agency, LA Direct Models, confirmed her death in the morning of Jan. 18. They also revealed that the star had a difficult time last year, and the issues she faced led her to check in to a rehabilitation facility for three months, Daily Star reported.

It was said that a month after leaving the center, Olivia Lua made plans to get back to work in early 2018, however, she experienced a relapse and entered rehab again, choosing to go to a different facility.

“We learned today that she had returned to a different facility in West Hollywood after a relapse, approximately a week ago, at which she was found deceased this morning,” Derek Hay, LA Direct Models CEO, said.

Oliva Lua’s Cause Of Death

Olivia’s agency suggested that she could have died due to serious issues with drugs and alcohol. Prior to her death, members of her family and close friends became very concerned after learning that she was taking a lot of prescription drugs.

They know that such meds pose a grave danger if taken with alcohol or recreational drugs. With that in mind, they believe that this may have caused her sudden demise.

Then again, Derek Hay said they still do not have the official report from the coroner so they do not know the exact reason why Olivia Lua died. As of this time, no other information is available.

The 23-year-old’s untimely passing shocked many people because this is the fifth time that an adult star has died within the short span of a few months. Oliva Nova, 20, was found dead last week in her Las Vegas home while August Ames, 23, committed suicide in December after an avalanche of cyber-bullying.

On the other hand, it was reported that Yuri Luv, 31, died in December due to a drug overdose and finally, 35-year-old Shyla Stylez died from a still unknown cause in November.

Love Club ???? A post shared by Olivia Lua (@oliviaxlua) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

As noted by Rolling Stone, the deaths of these adult film actresses at such a young age have sent the porn industry into crisis. The incidents are alarming, and this is why people in the adult film world are extremely concerned over performers’ mental health now.

Meanwhile, Olivia Lua is native of Philadelphia. She was also known as Olivia Voltaire when she started her career in 2016. Before signing with LA Direct Models in April 2017, she had worked with Mofos, Reality Kings, and Vixen.com.