Is Donald Trump Having An Affair With Nikki Haley? Bombshell Claim From Michael Wolff Hints At New Affair

Donald Trump is having an affair with Nikki Haley, viral rumors have indicated after author Michael Wolff dropped a bombshell claim that Trump is currently cheating on his wife.

Wolff appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday and made a shocking claim — that the president who is currently fighting off claims that he carried on an affair with an adult film star more than a decade ago is still being unfaithful to his wife, having an affair while occupying the Oval Office.

In the appearance, Wolff said that he hinted at the affair near the end of his tell-all book, Fire and Fury, though he apparently did not have enough hard evidence to make the claim outright.

That sent many people searching through Wolff’s book to find a hint, and many believed that a late passage about the relationship between Trump and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was his attempt to reveal the affair. The Palmer Report found the passage, which comes on page 343 of Wolff’s book.

“[Haley] had become a particular focus of Trump’s attention, and he of hers,” the passage read, adding, “The president had been spending a notable amount of private time with Haley on Air Force One.”

There have been a number of articles published on the close relationship between Trump and Haley. In December, Slate noted that Haley had gone from being a critic of Trump during the 2016 campaign to becoming his “mini-me” as the United States U.N. ambassador. Haley has often adopted Trump’s blustery tone on international affairs and supported his stances, even when it has put her in conflict with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

But there are also signs of doubt that Donald Trump would be having an affair with Nikki Haley. Late last year, she broke with many members of the Trump administration when she said that Trump’s sexual assault accusers deserve to be heard. As Newsweek reported, Trump was upset at Haley for that statement, as Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and called his accuses liars.

Nikki Haley also broke with Donald Trump after his alleged statement calling African nations “sh**hole countries.” As Newsweek noted, Haley apologized to African envoys for the statement, saying she regretted the controversy.

While many seem to think that Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are having an affair, Michael Wolff has not disclosed the identity of the alleged mystery mistress.