Donald Trump Affair: Who Is The Mystery Woman Michael Wolff Claims Trump Is Cheating On Melania With?

Donald Trump is having an affair with another woman, the author of a tell-all book claimed in an interview on Friday night.

The revelation has the internet buzzing and speculation growing about just who Trump might be sleeping with while occupying the Oval Office.

In an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, author Michael Wolff claimed that Trump is currently sleeping with another woman — while still in the White House. In the interview, Wolff said he did not have sufficient evidence to include the claim outright but said that he alluded to the woman’s name at the end of the book.

The revelation comes as Donald Trump is embroiled in a controversy over his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, which took place just after wife Melania gave birth to their son, Barron. Daniels gave an interview about Trump to InTouch in 2011, before she reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement that barred her from speaking about Trump, and the celebrity news outlet published it this week.

The story contained a number of embarrassing details, the Chicago Tribune noted, including claims that Trump compared Stormy Daniels to his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and told the adult film star “don’t worry” about his wife, Melania.

The report noted that another adult film star, Jessica Drake, also claimed that Trump approached her at the celebrity golf tournament where Daniels and Trump first connected, offering her $10,000 to sleep with him. Drake said she declined.

The revelation from Michael Wolff that Donald Trump is still cheating on Melania and having a White House affair quickly went viral, with the claim spreading across social media. Many people tried to uncover the identity of Trump’s alleged mistress, suggesting it could be Communications Director Hope Hicks, who is mentioned often in the book.

Major bombs being thrown by Michael Wolff on Real Time w/ Bill Maher. Suggesting Trump is currently having an affair with someone in the White House. Claims he alluded to it in a #FireAndFury paragraph at the back of the book. — Dan Barrett (@TheDanBarrett) January 20, 2018

Others believe a late passage referencing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley could be the woman Trump is allegedly sleeping with.

Donald Trump has continued to deny allegations that he had an affair with Stormy Daniels, saying through his lawyer that the claims are false. He has not responded publicly to the accusations from Michael Wolff that he is still cheating on Melania Trump.