Missing Twins: Parents Uncooperative, Seen Laughing In Court As Search Continues For California Toddlers

Missing twins Ren and Setina Weddles have been lost for two weeks and their parents remain uncooperative with authorities regarding their whereabouts. The couple is facing child endangerment charges and have been seen smiling and laughing in court as the search continues for the 20-month-old toddlers.

Relatives of the children’s parents, Princess Canez-Walker, 32, and Aaron Weddles, 41, do not understand why the couple is not working with authorities to find the twins, reports CBS 13 Stockton.

Weddles has reportedly told police officers, “do your jobs,” saying that’s what they are “getting paid for,” according to CBS 13 Stockton.

The couple has been seen in court sitting next to one another and smiling, according to Fox 40 Sacramento. Richard Walker, the ex-husband of Canez-Walker, called the display “disgusting.” He and his daughter, Patreona Walker, were present in court last week due to their concern for the twins.

The Stockton Police Department indicates that Canez-Walker and Weddles, along with five of their children, were reported missing on January 4. Not long after, the couple and three of the children were found to living in “squalor” in a white SUV, Fox 40 Sacramento reports. Ren and Setina, however, were nowhere to be found.

Inside the vehicle, police found drugs, knives, an ax, a machete, and suspected mold, reports the Record Net.

On January 16, the couple was arraigned and now each faces eight felony counts of child endangerment.

Both Canez-Walker and Weddles are charged with endangering the health and well being of the missing twins, a set of 2-year-old twin girls, a 4-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old girl, according to the Record Net.

Canez-Walker and Weddles were placed under a criminal protection order with bail set at $1.2 million each, reports the Record Net.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case involving the missing twins, Ren and Setina Weddles, to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377, the Investigations Unit at 209-937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $10,000. Tipsters can remain anonymous, if they so desire.

In addition, information can be relayed to authorities by text by sending the word TIPSPD followed by the tip to 274637. The Stockton Police Department’s mobile app can also be used anonymously. Furthermore, tips can be given to the department via its Facebook page by clicking the “Submit a Tip” link.