Dorothy Malone Of ‘Peyton Place’ Dead At 92

Actress Dorothy Malone has passed away at the age of 92 in Dallas, Texas. According to Variety, Dorothy’s manager Burt Shapiro broke the news of her death Friday. She passed in a nursing facility from an unidentified illness, just a few days shy of her 93rd birthday.

Dorothy was born on January 30, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois as Dorothy Maloney. She and her family moved to Dallas when she was a child and it wasn’t long before she began acting in school plays. A talent scout spotted her while performing at her school, Southern Methodist University, and she was signed at age 18.

She received her first credited role in 1945 in Too Young to Know alongside Joan Leslie and Robert Hutton. Throughout the duration of her career, she would co-star with Hollywood Golden Age bigwigs like Rock Hudson, Lauren Bacall, Humphrey Bogart, Dean Martin, and Jerry Lewis.

Dorothy was predominantly known for her role as Constance Mackenzie Carson in Peyton Place. The 1960s prime-time soap opera ran for five years on ABC and featured actors Warner Anderson, Ed Nelson, and Mia Farrow. Dorothy played Constance for 435 episodes out of 514 total for the series.

Before Peyton Place, Dorothy had plenty of reputable films under her belt including Too Much, Too Soon, Young at Heart, The Big Sleep, and Written on the Wind for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. It would be her only Oscar nomination but she did earn a Golden Globe nomination for the same role, as well as nominations in 1965 and 1966 for her role on Peyton Place.

Dorothy Malone, 'Peyton Place' star and Oscar winner, dies at 92 https://t.co/C10oZTENXo pic.twitter.com/jcgKxzAsjA — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 19, 2018

Her acting career slowed down in the 1980s where she appeared in a mix of television series and movies. Dorothy’s last role came in 1992 as Hazel Dobkins in Basic Instinct.

Celebrities have begun to remember the iconic actress on social media, sharing their greatest memories of the star. Dana Delany and Lisa Rinna dedicated tweets to the late actress, complimenting her on her impeccable talent.

Mia Farrow also took to social media to remember her TV mother in Peyton Place and shared a photo of her and Dorothy on set.

RIP Dorothy Malone, my beautiful TV mom for two amazing years pic.twitter.com/XYn4dpejqZ — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 20, 2018

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Mimi and Diane, with whom she shared with her first husband, Jacques Bergerac. She later married Robert Tomarkin and Charles Huston Bell.