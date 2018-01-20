Justin Timberlake Talks Negative About Las Vegas Residencies, Compares To Retirement

Justin Timberlake is now speaking out about people who do residencies in Las Vegas and it doesn’t sound like he will be performing there anytime soon. E! Online shared what Justin had to say about how he feels like this is showing it is time for you to retire when you start these kinds of shows. Justin doesn’t seem ready to slow down just yet.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio, Justin Timberlake was talking about the future. One thing he decided to touch on was his future career path. If you remember, several starts have done their time in Las Vegas including Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey. Britney became famous around the same time as Justin.

Zane decided to ask Justin Timberlake if the fans would ever see him doing a show like this in Las Vegas, but it doesn’t sound like it will happen. Justin said he wouldn’t rule it out if it was something that was “different” than what he is doing now, but when Zane Lowe asked if he saw it as a “retirement option,” Justin replied to that one.

Justin Timberlake then said, “you’re planning your retirement. You know what I mean? So for some reason that feels like scary to me. The person who did Vegas better than anybody was Prince.” It doesn’t sound like Justin will be doing this until it is time for retirement and he isn’t done performing just yet.

Lady Gaga is actually about to do a residency in Las Vegas. She doesn’t seem like she is near the end of her career, but it does make sense that Justin Timberlake would think that about other people who have been in Las Vegas recently doing shows.

Once the word gets out about what Justin Timberlake had to say a few people might have some thoughts on it. Some of the people who have done their own Las Vegas residencies may take it as a dig at them and decide to fire back at Justin, but so far it seems like he is in the clear on those comments.

Don’t expect to see Justin Timberlake performing in Las Vegas at a residency anytime soon. If he ever does, you know that these comments are going to come back to haunt him.