‘The Good Doctor’: Daniel Dae Kim Reunites With ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Co-Star In Freshman ABC Series

Daniel Dae Kim’s Chin Ho Kelly is definitely one of the most well-loved characters in Hawaii Five-0. However, fans of the CBS show were broken-hearted after learning of the actor’s sudden departure. Now, the freshman series, The Good Doctor, became a bridge for the actor to reunite with a former co-star.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Will Yun Lee, who played a snitch on Hawaii Five-0, is set to take part in a February episode of The Good Doctor. The 46-year-old actor’s role in the medical drama is the complete opposite of his character in the hit CBS show, as he will be on the right side of the law this time around as an ex-cop, Alex Park.

Will Yun Lee’s appearance in The Good Doctor reunites him with former Hawaii Five-0 star, Daniel Dae Kim. Although the 49-year-old actor is not a part of the cast, he executive produces the ABC series.

When Entertainment Weekly asked Daniel Dae Kim about his reunion with Will Yun Lee, the former Hawaii Five-0 star had nothing but good things to say about the actor.

“I’m excited to watch Will bring this new character to life,” he then added that, “Not only is he a talented actor, he’s a consummate pro who makes a great addition to our already exceptional cast. We’re lucky to have him.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Dae Kim’s exit from Hawaii Five-0 truly devastated the loyal supporters of the show. As if that’s not enough, Grace Park (Kono Kalakaua) also left the hit action police procedural television series for the same reason as her co-star: to have an equal pay as Alex O’Loughlin (Steve McGarrett) and Scott Caan (Danny “Danno” Williams).

However, it seems that the request of Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park just fell on deaf ear as their departure became official, despite fans’ effort to ensure that the stars return in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8.

As if that’s not enough heartache, rumors were swirling that Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan might also be off the show soon. Reports revealed that Danny Williams might be ready to shift his career and Steve McGarrett might not even survive Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 at all.

These speculations have yet to be verified.