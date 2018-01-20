Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Go On Romantic Beach Vacation, Debunk Breakup Rumors

It seems like the rumor that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are going through a rough patch will finally die down after the two were spotted enjoying a romantic beach get-away. Blake and Gwen were recently rumored to have broken up, or are at least having problems after Shelton was accused of cheating on his girlfriend of two years.

However, it seems like the breakup rumors are not true as Blake and Gwen were photographed having a stroll on the beach, as ET Online reported. The couple looked lovey-dovey as they spent some quality time at the beaches of Playa del Carmen.

Shelton, 41, was rocking a dark blue ensemble as his shirt, board shorts, and trucker hat were all in that color. Stefani, 48, looked stunning in her white bikini top, black sarong, and tan sweater. Gwen also had her blonde hair in a bun while the two held on to their drinks while walking along the beach.

Luke Bryan joined Blake and Gwen on their stroll in one of the photographs. Aside from Shelton’s long-time friend, the couple was also photographed with a few other friends.

Gwen shared photos and videos on Instagram of the couple’s beach getaway, According to Hollywood Life, Stefani posted a snap of her and Blake’s feet. While Stefani was barefooted, Shelton was wearing what looked like a pair of Crocs.

Shelton was in Mexico to perform in Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa concert series, held at the Riviera Maya. The event, described as a four-night intimate country concert vacation, started on January 17 and will end on the 20th. Blake performed on the third night along with Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris. The last night of the concert series will feature Luke Bryan, Kendall Marvel, and The Cadillac Three. Fellow country music star Sam Hunt performed on the first night, along with Brett Young and Maggie Rose. Bryan headlined the second night, while Adam Craig and Dustin Lynch performed earlier.

I don't even care what type of shoes Blake has on..he has Gwen Stefani's beautiful feet all over him…????..I'm just going to be singing to myself over here in a corner ????" ..And jealousy, jealousy, jealousy, jealousy

Get the best in me"..???????? pic.twitter.com/VJc2jtj2oD — ????SlickRik???? (@RikkiHernandez5) January 18, 2018

Blake and Gwen took the vacation part of the “country concert vacation” seriously as the couple seemed to have taken the opportunity to hit the beach alone. Based on the photographs, Gwen’s three sons weren’t around, giving the couple some much-needed quality time. They also managed to quell rumors of trouble in paradise with their beach vacation.