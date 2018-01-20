WWE Rumors: CM Punk Could Return To Wrestling This Year

The WWE will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw on January 2,2 and many wrestling legends are expected to make an appearance. One of the rumored names is former WWE champion CM Punk, who left the company on bad terms in 2014. Punk has moved on from the wrestling industry, but his mixed martial arts career has been a dud.

One of the reasons why rumors started flying around about CM Punk making a return to the WWE is his inclusion in the 25 memorable moments in Monday Night Raw history. As reported by Sportskeeda, Punk, and his infamous pipe bomb that catapulted him into superstardom, was ranked second on the list just behind Stone Cold Steve Austin’s beer bath.

However, it should be noted that these are just purely speculative. CM Punk has been very vocal about his decision to leave the WWE and the wrestling industry. Chances of Punk returning to the WWE at the moment is slim-to-none since he is now a successful comic book writer and he still wants to continue his mixed martial arts career. He is also in an on-going lawsuit against the WWE and doctor Chris Amann, which is costing him a lot of money.

But despite all of that, Sean Waltman believes that CM Punk will be making a return to wrestling this year. Waltman said in his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast, as reported by Wrestle Zone, that Punk could appear at Cody Rhodes’ All In wrestling show if it was held in Chicago later this year.

“I think he would. I honestly think he would if it was something that was a big deal…that he could be a part of that’s gonna be packed and that he could be like ‘Yeah, I helped out, I am the reason this thing’s full.'”

According to Wrestling Inc, Rhodes and The Young Bucks are producing a wrestling show on September 1 in Chicago, which could be the biggest independent show in history. The Bullet Club trio are expecting 10,000 people will be in attendance and some of the rumored names on the card include Arrow actor Stephen Amell, Marty Scurll, and Hangman Page. Rhodes even commented on CM Punk possibly appearing on the show.

“The fans never gave up on CM Punk. If CM Punk wants to part of All In, he can be part of All In. But I am not putting it on him to draw those 10,000 seats. If we did have CM Punk, we would not tell you we had CM Punk — unless we didn’t sell any tickets.”

CM Punk smiles after winning the WWE championship. WWE

CM Punk is still officially retired as a wrestler and he is training for his second fight, which has no date or opponent yet. Punk returning to wrestling is not out of the question because his MMA career is one big epic flop. Punk was burned out and he really needed some time away from the industry. Nevertheless, these are just rumors, so please take it with a grain of salt.