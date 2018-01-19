‘Sister Wives’ Rumors: One Of The Stars Is Reportedly Leaving To ‘Focus On Her Own Business’

There has been no shortage of drama in the Sister Wives world — between divorces, catfishing, and family members coming out of the closet, not to mention living life “on the lam” because bigamy is considered a felony, the Brown family certainly knows how to keep things interesting.

But according to the latest report from Celebrity Insider, there’s one Sister Wives star who’s had enough of the merry-go-round of fame, and would like to leave the show to focus on growing her business.

Meri Brown — one of the four wives of Kody Brown — has been starring on Sister Wives with her husband, the other three wives, and their combined total of 18 children since 2010. And, in the latest promo for the show, the family is shown being concerned that Meri wants to leave the family behind in Nevada to, instead, focus on her own bed-and-breakfast in Utah.

And these rumors have only been buttressed by the fact that Meri recently posted a very cryptic message on Twitter, which read, “There comes a point when you have to realize that you’ll never be good enough for some people. The question is, is that your problem or theirs?”

This status update prompted fans to ask the Sister Wives star if everything was okay between her and her other family members.

By outside appearances, everything seems to be okay with the Brown family. Despite the family’s concerns, Kody is actually quite supportive of his wife’s bed-and-breakfast venture, as evidenced by the fact that he bought Meri some antique chairs to put in the bed-and-breakfast.

However, it bears remembering that Kody and Meri Brown are divorced. They got divorced sometime last year so that Kody could legally marry Robyn and adopt her children that she had from a previous marriage.

Kody and Meri still consider themselves “spiritually” married, however.

For those who want to get a chance to have a piece of Sister Wives history, and are staying in the Salt Lake City area, they can stop by Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, in Parowan, Utah. The home had been in Meri’s family for generations, and she recently bought it to bring it back into the family.