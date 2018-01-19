The long wait for royal watchers is over as Meghan Markle has reportedly chosen the designer for her bridal gown for her wedding to Prince Harry. With just four months left to the big day, more details about the royal nuptials are emerging.

Royal insider Omid Scobie confirmed that Markle enlisted Canadian bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney to help her pick her wedding dress. Scobie told ABC News that Markle has chosen a wedding dress designer and that she flew her close friend, Mulroney, to London to assist her in a top-secret fitting in Kensington Palace with the designer.

Markle reportedly tried on a number of different designs and are currently thinning the choices down until they find the best pick. Scobie said that during the fitting process, Markle expressed her desire to wear “something simple, and classy, and very elegant.” Additionally, it was said that Markle is incredibly excited that things are finally coming together.

This mirrors Meghan Markle’s previous statement in an interview with Glamour magazine, wherein the 36-year-old actress shared that her personal style is “pared down and relaxed” and that she would prefer a classic and simple bridal gown.

“I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic.”

WPA Pool / Getty Images

Mulroney also doubles as Markle’s bridal planner, and during her four-day visit to Kensington Palace, she also went through various wedding day details, reviewing plans for the wedding ceremony and reception for May 19, 2018. Markle is reportedly relying on Mulroney’s expertise, who is said to have a “rich history” when it comes to “wedding planning and bridal styling.”

Interestingly, Scoble said Mulroney’s daughter, Ivy, will be a flower girl at Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding together with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte. Charlotte’s brother, Prince George, will be the page boy.

Although there was no mention about which specific designer Markle has commissioned to create her dream wedding dress, she previously mentioned that among her favorite designers are Delphine Manivet, Christos Costarellos, Elie Saab, and J. Mendel.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

The bride and groom haven’t sent out the official wedding invitations yet, but it is reported the high-profile guests are included in the list, such as former U.S. president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and first lady Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, as well as Markle’s close pals Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams.

Us Weekly editor-in-chief Jennifer Peros also said that Prince Harry has asked his good friend Ed Sheeran to perform at the after-party of their wedding.