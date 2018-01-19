Britney Spears: A Decade Since Her Breakdown After Federline Split, Singer Ready To Marry Again And Have Kids

It seems like it’s been a lifetime since Britney Spears endured her infamous breakdown, but it’s actually only been a decade and Spears seems like a whole new and improved version of herself. She’s a doting mother, is more successful than ever on-stage, has a long-running Vegas residency, and Spears has staying power, and it’s clear that she has risen back to the top after two decades in the spotlight.

It was a sad scene to watch play out when Spears had her struggles. An icon in music to many young fans, it surprised the masses when Brit began displaying signs of mental health issues. Over the past 10 years, the whole perception of such struggles has changed. At the time, it simply became broadcast as entertainment when Spears shaved her head and was caught in a number of erratic moments. The pop star was also admitted to rehab for addictions.

Verily reminds of the response that came from onlookers at the moment of Spears’ difficult time.

“At the time of her breakdown, her behavior was monitored with a grotesque fascination, with fans and tabloids fiending for whatever wild action she would take next. Some people laughed at her behavior and didn’t recognize it as a sign of someone who wasn’t doing well.”

Flash forward to today and Britney is focused, and clearly puts her sons, Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, ahead of all else. She and Kevin Federline even reportedly co-parent amicably. The pop princess has also carried on in a loving relationship with Sam Asghari, a young personal trainer who appeared initially in one of Brit’s videos. The two have been linked ever since, and there are rumors swirling that Spears is ready to settle down and expand her family with her heartthrob.

New Year’s Eve saw the 36-year-old end a chapter in her life as her Piece Of Me Vegas residency came to a close. Sources indicate that this is seen by Brit as the perfect time to start a new chapter with her boyfriend, Sam.

“She feels that her life has never been as good as it is right now,” the source says and Life & Style reports. “She has a man who truly loves her, and her family is super supportive of her and Sam’s relationship.”

The insider goes on to claim that Spears wants to have more children and would love to add a daughter to their happy family.

“She’s always wanted a daughter,” another insider says, adding that despite his age, “Sam’s on board. He actually wants more than one child with Britney.”

Perhaps 2018 will hold exciting times for the couple and Britney Spears’ family.