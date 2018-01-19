Abby Lee Miller Weight Loss At 100 Pounds In Prison, Former ‘Dance Moms’ Star To Be Released Next Month

Abby Lee Miller has a lot to be excited about. The former Dance Moms star has been serving a prison sentence since July 2017 but it looks like her time on the inside has been cut short. Not only that but when Abby Lee does finally emerge a free woman, she’ll also be a lot lighter.

Initially, Abby Lee was sentenced to 366 days in jail for bankruptcy fraud. If she served them all, Miller wouldn’t be exiting her prison cell at FCI Victorville in Southern California until July 13. Instead, Entertainment Weeklyreports that she is getting out early. Abby Lee Miller will be a free woman on February 20. That’s five months sooner than her sentence originally called for.

Abby Lee won’t be heading straight home after her release. Instead, she’ll be spending some time in a halfway house in Van Nuys. There’s no telling how long she’ll have to stay there before returning to her own home in San Bernardino.

Don’t expect that you’ll recognize the former Dance Moms coach out in public right away. Between her pre-prison weight loss surgery and her diet while living behind bars, reports claim that there is a lot less of Abby these days. She has reportedly lost a shocking 100 pounds while out of the public eye and fans can’t wait to see her transformation.

Even though she’s not been released yet, Abby Lee Miller reportedly has big plans. Now that she’s lost so much weight, the reality star wants to start getting some cosmetic surgery done. Like many other successful gastric bypass patients, Abby Lee is said to want to get things tightened up with a tummy tuck, a breast lift and to have the extra skin removed from her body.

Abby Lee Miller’s release date won’t be the end of her legal troubles. There’s still $40,000 in restitution to pay back. She’ll also have to serve two years probation after her exit from prison per the plea deal she made back in July. As for what Abby Lee will do once she is freed, she’s already quit Dance Moms but made it clear that dance and reality TV are both probabilities for her future.