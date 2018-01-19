Donald Trump Easily Wins ‘Worst Polling President in First Year’ in U.S. History

It is the one year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration tomorrow, Saturday, January 20, and while he won’t be celebrating it, the 45th President of the United States owns the worst polling numbers in his first year in the Oval Office of any U.S. president – ever.

The most recent polling numbers do show the 71-year-old former reality-show host – the oldest President elected in American history (70) – has made gains and is now polling an aggregate approval rating of 39.6 percent. But those aren’t good numbers and remain far lower than the prior worst numbers for a President in his first year, the numbers of the 38th President, fellow Republican Gerald Ford, (43.5 percent).

But the numbers President Trump has recently achieved are at least marginally better than the 36.4 percent approval aggregate rating he bottomed out at on December 16. Those numbers are, in a word, dismal.

Trump’s net approval rating lowest

Now that data comes from averaging out every poll out there, with some polls being somewhat more favorable to Trump, others somewhat less favorable. The averages being used here were compiled on Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight website (though the numbers on other polling data aggregator sites, like RealClearPolitics, are similar).

But here’s the worst news for Trump: he has awful numbers, far below any other polling-era President, when it comes to his ‘net approval.’ Net approval is calculated by taking the subject’s approval rating and subtracting from it the disapproval rating. As Bloomberg News reports, seen in that light, Trump’s net approval is -15.5 percent.

That makes him him the only President to have a minus net approval rating after a year in office (Ford is again second to last, his first year net approval rating was +4.9). For you Democrats out there, former President Barack Obama’s first year net approval rating was +7.1 (leaving the Donald 22.6 percent behind him).

Cherry-picking best polls

Thus far into his 4-year term, Trump has either ignored his dismal polling numbers or cherry-picked the best polls, such as those from the conservative leaning Rasmussen Reports, and boasted about them, exaggerating as he goes.

There is an obvious issue with Rasmussen’s method of polling that the company has yet to correct. That is that Rasmussen only makes automated calls, thereby connecting exclusively with landlines, leaving out cell phones from its data.

Experts say that can skewer poll results.

“This matters because cell-only individuals tend to be younger, lower income, and more urban,” Washington University political scientist Steven S. Smith points out. “All of which bias landline-only surveys in a conservative direction.”

Given Trump’s polling numbers are historically unprecedented, in the wrong direction, it appears that now only the floor may be the limit. Or is that the case? After his first year in office, Ronald Reagan’s polling numbers, while much better than Trump’s, were nonetheless low.

Three years later, Reagan was re-elected in a landslide.