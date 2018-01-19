Donald Trump Easily Wins ‘Worst Polling President in First Year’ in U.S. History

As the first year anniversary of the inauguration of American President Donald Trump arrives tomorrow, Saturday, January 20, the 45th President of the United States will have the distinction of having the worst polling numbers in his first year of inhabiting the Oval Office – ever.

The most recent polling numbers show the 71-year-old former reality-show host – the oldest President elected in American history (he was 70 when elected) – has achieved gains of late and is now polling an aggregate approval rating of 39.6 percent. But those aren’t great numbers and are still far lower than the prior worst numbers for a President in his first year, fellow Republican Gerald Ford, the 38th President (43.5 percent).

But the numbers President Trump has recently achieved are at least better than the 36.4 percent approval aggregate rating he bottomed out at on December 16.

Polling data aggregate

Now these numbers are an averaging of every poll out there with some polls included being somewhat more favorable to Trump, others somewhat less favorable. The averages being used here were compiled on Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight website (though the numbers on other polling data aggregator sites, like RealClearPolitics, are similar).

But here’s the worst news for Trump: he has awful numbers, far below any other polling-era President, when it comes to his ‘net approval.’ Net approval is calculated by taking the subject’s approval rating and subtracting from it the disapproval rating. As Bloomberg News reports, seen in that light, Trump’s net approval is -15.5 percent.

That makes him him the only President to have a minus net approval rating after a year in office (Ford is again second to last, his first year net approval rating was +4.9). For you Democrats out there, former President Barack Obama’s first year net approval rating was +7.1 (leaving the Donald 22.6 percent behind him).

Cherry-picking best polls

Thus far into his 4-year term, Trump has either ignored his dismal polling numbers or cherry-picked the best polls, such as those from the conservative leaning Rasmussen Reports, and boasted about them. An issue with Rasumussen is that it makes only automated calls, thereby connecting only with landlines, leaving out cell phones from its data.

Experts say that can skewer poll results.

“This matters because cell-only individuals tend to be younger, lower income, and more urban,” Washington University political scientist Steven S. Smith points out. “All of which bias landline-only surveys in a conservative direction.”

Given Trump’s polling numbers are historically unprecedented, in the wrong direction, it appears that now only the floor may be the limit. Or is that the case? After his first year in office, Ronald Reagan’s polling numbers, while much better than Trump’s, were nonetheless very low.

Three years later, Reagan was re-elected in a massive landslide.