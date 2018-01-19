Duggar Family Rumors: Josiah Duggar Is Officially ‘Courting,’ But Who’s The Lucky Lady?

The Duggar family has been in the news for all the right — and wrong — reasons as of late, but you can file this latest bit of news under the “good news” category.

According to Christian Today, one of the youngest members of the Duggar family — Josiah Duggar — has announced that he’s officially begun “courting,” which is a proper word for “dating,” though the implication in the family’s religion is a “dating” of a more chaste variety.

And it seems as though the outlet has tracked down the name of the lucky lady: Lauren Swanson. Swanson, who is reportedly a “long-time family friend,” was even seen on the family’s most recent trip to Australia.

If the reports of their “courting” in Australia is any indication, Lauren and Josiah are getting very serious, and very quickly — while the family was in Australia, Lauren and Josiah were reportedly even going so far as to sign books with “Lauren & Josiah Duggar”!

Could this mean wedding bells in the future?

Fans of the Duggar family will recall that the last time Josiah Duggar was in the news for courting someone, the “lucky lady” was one Marjorie Jackson. Jackson, who was another “long-time family friend,” began seeing Josiah back in 2015. While the young couple was able to keep their relationship pretty private — given the level of celebrity enjoyed by the Duggar family — they ultimately split up after only four months of courtship.

Josiah’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, were the ones to break the news of the courtship ending on their Facebook page.

Josiah Duggar Has A Girlfriend! Meet The ‘Counting On’ Star’s New Lady Lauren Swanson https://t.co/Wf3qgiDQjg pic.twitter.com/yjcrYptX1o — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) January 16, 2018

“Both Josiah and Marjorie have enjoyed getting to know each other and to build their friendship over the past months. We are so grateful that they each are seeking the Lord’s will for their future. A few weeks ago Marjorie and Josiah agreed to end their courtship, keeping in step with what they believe the Lord’s will is,” they wrote at the time.

And, until the latest reports about Lauren Swanson began surfacing, Josiah Duggar suggested that there was a possibility that he and Marjorie would be getting back together.

“We were just trying to follow God’s lead on everything. She didn’t feel that it was the right timing then, so we called it quits for a bit,” the Duggar family member said. “We have time to grow… you never know.”