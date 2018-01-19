‘Vanderpump Rules: Jax And Brittany Take Kentucky,’ Jax Hints Possible Renewal For Season 2

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright filmed their own Vanderpump Rules spin-off series, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, at the end of 2016, and now, months after the first season aired on Bravo, fans are wondering if they will see a second season.

Although no official announcement has been made by Bravo TV, Jax Taylor appeared to hint at a possible second season while promoting his series alongside his Vanderpump Rules co-stars at an NCC Media event in New York City this week.

During the event, Jax Taylor shared a photo of him and Tom Schwartz promoting their show on his Instagram page and mentioned his spin-off series in the caption, as well.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright traveled to Kentucky in late 2016 to film their spin-off series with Cartwright’s family and experienced intense relationship issues while there. As fans will recall, Cartwright’s family put pressure on Taylor to propose, but he wasn’t ready. Then, over a year later, Taylor further confirmed that he wasn’t ready for marriage when he cheated on Cartwright with their friend and co-star, Faith Stowers.

Jax Taylor was later forgiven for his wrongdoing, but during next week’s Vanderpump Rules, he will be forced to face Brittany Cartwright’s mom, who comes to Los Angeles for a visit.

While Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were given their own Vanderpump Rules spin-off years ago, it is hard to say whether or not the series will continue. After all, the couple is just now getting over Taylor’s cheating and may not want to expose their relationship to any further pressure.

In addition to cheating on Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor was also heard dissing her and their troubled relationship on an audio recording. As fans saw throughout the past couple of episodes of Vanderpump Rules, Taylor was heard telling Faith Stowers that he was no longer attracted to Cartwright and had no plans to marry or have children with her.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Scheana Marie, and Katie Maloney, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.