‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Major Character Returns Amid Murder Investigation

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that fans are about to see a familiar face return to Salem. While it seems that DOOL‘s characters have been a revolving door of comings and goings over the past few years, many viewers are always happy to see a blast from the past show their face in Salem from time to time.

According to a Jan. 19 report by Soaps, Actress Christie Clark is set to return to Days of Our Lives very soon. Clark has played the role of Carrie Brady off and on for many years. She was last seen in Salem a year ago when she and her husband, Austin Reed, came home to celebrate the Valentine’s Day wedding of Steve and Kayla Johnson. However, this time around, Carrie won’t be in Salem for a happy reason.

The latest Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Carrie will head back to Salem for a visit with her parents, Roman Brady and Anna DiMera. As DOOL fans know, Roman and Anna have recently started their romantic relationship back up, but Carrie’s visit won’t be to spend quality time with her mom and dad. Instead, she’ll come home to help her mom out of a sticky situation.

It seems that after Andre DiMera’s murder, Anna will be one of the Salem Police Department’s biggest suspects. It is no secret that Anna hated Andre for everything that he put her late husband, Tony DiMera, through, and she even recently threatened him during a run-in at Doug’s Place. When the police start questioning Anna, and possibly even arrest her for the murder, Carrie will be there to help her mom through the difficult time. Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that Days of Our Lives viewers have seen Carrie come to the rescue of her mother. In recent years, Anna tried to shoot whom she believed to be Stefano DiMera and was busted for firing a gun in a public place.

In addition to Anna, the Salem PD will also be looking into others during their murder investigation. Characters such as Chad DiMera, Stefan DiMera, Vivian Alamain, Gabi Hernandez, and Abigail Deveraux will also be persons of interest.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.