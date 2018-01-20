‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Drew-Sam Wedding On Monday, But Secret Wife Means It’s Not Legit

General Hospital spoilers from this week’s Soap Opera Digest reveal that Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) and Drew Cain (Billy Miller) will get hitched on Monday’s GH. Some tabloid sites have speculated that someone would interrupt the wedding, guessing at everyone from Jason to Faison, but it is all fan fiction. According to the writers at the ABC soap, Sam becomes Mrs. Drew Cain officially on Monday, but that may not be the end of the story. There’s still Drew’s past to consider and talk of a secret wife.

GH Writer Reveals Details Of Intimate Ceremony

Although Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) is seen in Monday’s promo encouraging Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) to stop the wedding, Jason will not. Spinelli says that Sam is “sacrificing her happiness” by marrying Drew and then tells Jason that he’s doing the same thing. Some GH fans are saying on social media that Sam is rushing the wedding because she’s sick of being pushed by Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and other naysayers.

Another faction of fans believes that Sam and Drew are soul mates and the “DreAm” wedding is the best thing to happen this year. Wherever you land on couple shipping for the ABC soap, brace yourself, because by next week they will have said, “I do.” The wedding takes place at home with a small group of guests. The penthouse will be Jason’s again in six months, so they might as well get lots of use out of it until they have to pack and move.

Just A Few Guests For The Wedding

General Hospital spoilers from the promo indicate that Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Molly Lansing (Haley Pullos) are there to stand up for Sam. Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) is Drew’s best man, but who else will be there and who will be noticeably missing? Details promise that the kids are on hand with Scout in her stroller. Curtis tells Jason that finally he and Sam will be “married for real this time,” and that seems to be the truth for now, but things can always change – and GH rumors say they will.

GH writer Shelly Altman told Soap Digest that “Sam’s eagerness” to make their union official means a “great deal” to her husband-to-be, who’s struggling with an identity crisis right now. Altman says them renewing their vows so their marriage is legal means they can “start a new life of their own” and represents “a truly new start.” The ceremony is promised to be small, but very romantic and quite unlike the shindig at Carly and Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) house last year.

The Two Mrs. Cains Meet – May Sweeps Shocker?

Another thing that Sam does to ensure Drew that she’s all-in with their new marriage is that she decides to take his name. She’s been Sam Morgan for years, but once things with Drew are made official next week, she announces she’ll be Sam Cain from now on, and Drew is thrilled. The writer says this is a “big statement” she’s making by taking the name and you can bet it will chap Carly. Altman also confirms that the name change intends to “sends a very powerful message to Jason.”

It’s clear that “JaSam” is done, but things can (and do) change on soaps all the time, and there are confirmed General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central that a “secret marriage is brought to light” that will shake up everything. After all, Drew was out in the world as a free agent for a decade after he left Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) and before Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) kidnapped him. That’s plenty of time to marry and start a family. Other spoilers confirm that Kim is not the secret wife.

Don’t look for the other Mrs. Cain to roll into Port Charles too soon, though. There are lots of other stories to tell between now and then and this will likely be a big story for May sweeps. Check out the latest spoilers on Franco and Drew’s childhood abuse, the details of Faison’s confirmed return, and spoilers from now through the end of January. Watch ABC for the latest GH episodes and check back often for the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.