Fans Absolutely Adore Kelly Ripa’s Latest Instagram Picture, A Throwback Of Daughter Lola Consuelos

Once again, Kelly Ripa is proving that her social media skills are totally on point.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Ripa delighted fans with the video of a trailer for her husband’s hit show Riverdale. Many fans could not get over what a strong and committed relationship that Kelly and her hubby Mark Consuelos appear to have together and they were sure to comment on the video.

In recent weeks, Ripa also posted another throwback of her sons, Joaquin and Michael, joking that the boys looked like they were from the show Peaky Blinders. As the Inquisitr reported, fans again took to the talk show host’s photo to comment on how handsome her boys are.

And today, Ripa wowed fans with a throwback picture of her now 16-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos. To perhaps honor the upcoming Winter Olympics and the movie I, Tanya, Kelly posted a photo of her daughter ice skating.

A then 8-year-old Lola has her dark hair slicked back in a bun as she strikes a pose while ice skating at an undisclosed location. Ripa’s daughter looks like she is ready to try out for the Olympics herself as she is dressed in a dark green skating dress along with a long pair of nude tights.

#tbt circa 2009 ⭐️She, Lola.⭐️⛸???? A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jan 18, 2018 at 2:56pm PST

Fans of the 46-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan host clearly liked the picture, with it earning over 43,000 likes as well as over 430 comments in under 24 hours. Many of Kelly’s fans went to the picture to comment on how much Lola resembles her famous mother.

“I think she really resembles Kelly a lot.”

“Lola is Beautiful and Awesome like her Momma Kelly,” another fan chimed in.

Many fans of the Live With Kelly and Ryan star may recall that Ripa’s 16-year-old daughter recently made an appearance on her mother’s show. As the Inquisitr reported, Lola joined her mom and co-host Ryan Seacrest for a cooking segment. During the show, the trio baked a Thanksgiving cauliflower dish to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

It’s clear to see that Kelly’s one million plus followers really adore the talk show host and her ability to be able to relate fans by posting photos of her family and sometimes even interacting with fans who ask the mother of three questions in the comments.

You can catch Kelly weekday mornings on Live With Kelly and Ryan on ABC. Check your local listings here.