What Does Siggy Flicker Think About Caroline Manzo And Jacqueline Laurita Possibly Returning To ‘RHONJ’?

Siggy Flicker announced she was quitting The Real Housewives of New Jersey last month, and now, she’s opening up about her thoughts on the Season 9 cast.

Following rumors about who might fill her empty space on the series, Siggy Flicker took to Twitter, where she reacted to the possibility of two former cast members, Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita, returning to the show later this year.

“That would be AMAZING….Let’s hope that they are smart enough to offer both these women some big bucks because they deserve it!!!” she wrote in response to an article about Manzo and Laurita’s possible return.

Siggy Flicker joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey for Season 7 after the show went on hiatus as Teresa Giudice tended to her 11-month prison term. At the time, Flicker was brought to the show along with Dolores Catania to replace the empty spaces left by former cast members Nicole Napolitano, Teresa Aprea, and Amber Marchese.

Us Weekly magazine was first to report news of Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita’s potential return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey and did so on January 17. While a Season 9 cast announcement won’t be made for at least a few more months, Caroline Manzo said that she was open to the idea of a possible return to her full-time role on the show.

In her statement to Us Weekly magazine, Caroline Manzo said she would have to think long and hard before agreeing to return to the show. As for Siggy Flicker, she appears to be quite happy with her decision to move on from the show. In fact, weeks ago, she told Radar Online that she had no regrets about walking away.

According to Siggy Flicker, she felt that everyone was against her on the show, and while she’s remained in touch with some, she’s glad to have walked away and chosen to focus her energy on other, more positive things. She also said that if she had to, she would do it all again.

To see more of Siggy Flicker and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Danielle Staub, don’t miss the remaining episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, which air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.