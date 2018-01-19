Jazz Jennings Overjoyed With Nomination For GLAAD Media Award

Nominations for the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards were announced this morning, and one particular nominee was ecstatic with her honor. Jazz Jennings of TLC’s I Am Jazz has shared her excitement over her television show being nominated for Outstanding Reality Program.

Jazz re-tweeted an announcement from TLC’s twitter account who congratulated her and her family on their nomination. TLC attributed the Jennings family’s “bravery and honesty” as the reason behind their GLAAD Media Award nomination.

The young reality star then re-tweeted the announcement from GLAAD themselves and thanked the organization for the honor.

“We feel so honored,” she announced on her twitter page, attributed with a purple heart emoji.

Fans of Jazz and the show began commenting on the tweets, congratulating the 17-year-old on the tremendous honor.

“That’s awesome to hear! Great job to you and your family. Well deserved,” one fan noted in the reply section.

This is the third nomination for I Am Jazz at the GLAAD Media Awards. The ground-breaking show made headlines in 2016 when it tied with I Am Cait for Outstanding Reality Program. The 2016 awards recognized the 2015 season when I Am Jazz first debuted on TLC. It was also the first season for I Am Cait, and was the year when the transgender rights movement finally gained steam it deserved in the United States and was being highlighted in mainstream media.

I Am Jazz is currently in its fourth season and has been well-received by critics since its debut. The outside world was not as welcoming, as trolls took to social media to slam TLC for featuring a show with a transgender person at the helm. Jazz has been outspoken about the hate she and her family have received since their show premiered, but knew these kinds of comments would come.

In a 2015 episode of the reality program, Jazz detailed the immense amount of hate she has received online, many of which come in the comment section of her YouTube videos. Daily Mail highlighted these comments, which largely consisted of death threats and condemning her way of life.

I Am Jazz is honored alongside Gaycation with Ellen Page, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Survivor: Game Changers and The Voice. The GLAAD Media Awards have not been given a premiere date just yet, but normally come in the month of April.