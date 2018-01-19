Chicago West: What Is The Meaning Behind The Name Of Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s New Baby?

Chicago West is the newest member of the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s family, and the name has a meaning that goes a bit deeper than the city Kanye called his home.

On Friday, the couple shared the name of their new baby girl on Kim’s website. There had been much speculation as to what the youngest sister of North and Saint West would be named, and they ended the speculation by sharing some details and thanks to the surrogate who carried Chicago.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim wrote. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

The announcement generated plenty of interest in the name Chicago West and what deeper meaning could be behind it. On the surface, the name is an homage to the city that Kanye West called home, but the rapper has a much deeper connection to the city — as his lyrics have often shown.

Kanye has shown reverence for Chicago in his lyrics and even wrote an ode to the Windy City in “Homecoming,” in which he compared the city to a lost girlfriend. In the song, Kanye mused about making his hometown proud of him and his accomplishments.

“Every interview I’m representin’ you, makin’ you proud,” he rapped.

Last year, a 2013 interview surfaced, in which Kanye spoke about his connection to Chicago and the city’s influence on the world of music.

“That Midwestern feel of that Middle America soul, people coming up from the south, the heritage in the music being born in that culture,” he said. “The purest, greatest musicians come out of that environment.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Named Their New Daughter #ChicagoWest: https://t.co/Gof1SwGh0x — People (@people) January 19, 2018

Kanye West also spoke about the social and economic pressures that many have felt in Chicago and how those factors shaped some of America’s greatest musical artists of all time.

“You’re fighting for your freedom and your economic equality,” he said. “That pressure creates something great. A rose is going to grow out of that concrete.”

Fans hoping to learn more about Chicago West will likely have to wait. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been mostly guarded on sharing details about their children, and fans had to wait weeks to see pictures of the first two members of their family. So far, Kim and Kanye have not given any indication when fans will actually get to see Chicago West.