2018 GLAAD Media Awards Nominations: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ And ‘I Am Jazz’ Just A Few Of Many Contenders

Nominations for the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards were announced during the Sundance Film Festival this morning and include an extensive list of nominees.

GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) has been distributing its own media awards since 1990 and has grown to become one of the most meaningful honors in the entertainment industry.

According to GLAAD’s official mission statement, the purpose of the awards is to “recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community and the issues that affect their lives.”

Many nominees this year have also been recognized at the Golden Globes, Emmy’s and the upcoming Academy Awards. GLAAD nominees The Handmaid’s Tale, This Is Us, and Lady Bird took home statues at the 75th Annual Golden Globes this month, heightening speculation over their potential wins at this particular event.

Last year’s GLADD winners included Moonlight for Outstanding Film, Transparent for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Shadowhunters for Outstanding Drama Series to name a few.

What sets the GLAAD Media Awards apart from other awards shows, is that they do not hold categories for specific actors or actresses. Awards go to shows and movies as a whole, however, they do honor a specific musical artist.

Each year the GLADD gives out a Vanguard Award, which went to Patricia Arquette in 2017. This year’s vanguard has not yet been named.

The nominees for this year’s GLAAD Media Awards can be found below.

OUTSTANDING FILM – WIDE RELEASE

Battle of the Sexes (Fox Searchlight)

Call Me by Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)

Lady Bird (A24)

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women (Annapurna Pictures)

The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight)

OUTSTANDING FILM – LIMITED RELEASE

BPM (The Orchard)

A Fantastic Woman (Sony Pictures Classics)

God’s Own Country (Samuel Goldwyn Films/Orion Pictures)

Thelma (The Orchard)

The Wound (Kino Lorber)

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

The Bold Type (Freeform)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Modern Family (ABC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

One Mississippi (Amazon)

Superstore (NBC)

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Transparent (Amazon)

Will & Grace (NBC)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Billions (Showtime)

Doubt (CBS)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Nashville (CMT)

Sense8 (Netflix)

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Star (FOX)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

This Is Us (NBC)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL EPISODE (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)

“Chapter,” Legion (FX)

“Grace,” Pure Genius (CBS)

“Lady Cha Cha,” Easy (Netflix)

“The Missionaries,” Room 104 (HBO)

“Thanksgiving,” Master of None (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Godless (Netflix)

Queers (BBC America)

When We Rise (ABC)

OUTSTANDING KIDS & FAMILY PROGRAMMING

Andi Mack (Disney Channel)

“Chosen Family,” Danger & Eggs (Amazon)

“The Emergency Plan,” Doc McStuffins (Disney Channel)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY

Chavela (Music Box Films)

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric (National Geographic)

Kiki (Sundance Selects)

“Real Boy,” Independent Lens (PBS)

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous (YouTube Red)

OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM

Gaycation with Ellen Page (Viceland)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor: Game Changers (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC ARTIST

Miley Cyrus, Younger Now (RCA Records)

Halsey, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom (Astralwerks Records)

Honey Dijon, The Best of Both Worlds (Classic Music Company)

Kehlani, SweetSexySavage (TSNMI/Atlantic Records)

Kelela, Take Me Apart (Warp Records)

Kesha, Rainbow (Kemosabe/RCA Records)

Perfume Genius, No Shape (Matador Records)

Sam Smith, The Thrill of It All (Capitol Records)

St. Vincent, MASSEDUCTION (Loma Vista Recordings)

Wrabel, We Could Be Beautiful (Epic/Sony Records)

The entire list of nominees can be found here at GLAAD’s official website. Fellow categories include Outstanding Comicbook, Outstanding Daily Drama, Outstanding TV Journalism Segment, and Outstanding Newspaper article among many more.

The 2018 GLAAD Media Awards have not been given an air date at the time of this publication.