‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Next 2 Weeks: Abbotts Make Tough Dina Decision – JT Keeps Secrets From Vikki

Young and the Restless spoilers for the next two weeks from January 22 through February 2 reveal the power struggle for Jabot is resolved, new love interests emerge, a feud between former friends takes a nasty turn, and Nikki and Victor stumble onto information that has them scratching their heads. By the time February sweeps begins, lives are set to change, and no one in Genoa City will be the same again. Here’s a look at the Y&R action for the rest of January and early February.

Y&R Spoilers For Monday, January 22

The Abbotts must make a heartbreaking decision about Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams). Dina confessed to killing Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) although she thought he was Brent Davis. Since Dina’s struggles are intensifying, they must get her the care she needs.

Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) wants Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) to tell the truth about her new song. Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) stands her ground and insists Tessa stole from her. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) thinks Vikki Newman (Amelia Heinle) and JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) are moving too fast.

Young And The Restless Spoilers For Tuesday, January 23

Tuesday has Victoria and JT standing up to Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) scrutiny together, according to Y&R spoilers from Soap Central. Meanwhile, Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) sets Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) up on a blind date with Ravi Shapur (Abhi Sinha).

The problem is, Phyllis and Billy make a bet on the outcome of the date so Billy decides to sabotage Hilary’s chance at love so he can win the bet. Devon spots Hilary on the date, but he’s got a new love interest coming soon so he might not care. Billy offers advice to Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan).

Y&R Spoilers For Wednesday, January 24

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ali Hillis shows up as Dr. Chasin who may be helping the Abbotts with Dina. The same day, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) head to arbitration to decide who will run Jabot. Michael Masini is back as Ash’s lawyer Tony.

The arbitrator’s ruling forces someone to make a stunning choice when their dreams are crushed. Will Jack or Ashley wind up the CEO of the family biz? Devon has an offer for Hilary that tempts her but is it personal or business? Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) surprises Chelsea.

Young And The Restless Spoilers For Thursday, January 25

After Noah Newman (Robert Adamson) takes Tessa’s side and calls out Mariah for being petty, his sister snaps and shows him her journal. Noah is shocked by Mariah’s crush on Tessa and the fact that they kissed. Noah is chronically unlucky in love, and now he’ll be hurt again.

YR spoilers promise that Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) is trying hard to open her heart to baby Sam, but she’s not feeling the maternal tug that she did for her own kids. This could wreck her fresh start with Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard). Also on Friday, Ashley plots her next move.

Y&R Spoilers For Friday, January 26

On Friday, Young and Restless spoilers reveal that Victor seizes an opportunity, but is it about Newman Enterprises or Vikki’s reunion with JT? Victor isn’t happy that JT is suddenly back with Vikki and living under the same roof.

Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) also has JT on her mind when she discovers a secret he’s been keeping. Nikki is concerned how this could affect Reed Hellstrom (Tristan Lake Leabu). Jack makes a confession on Friday that could change the Abbott family dynamic.

Young And The Restless Spoilers For Monday, January 29

As the following week starts, Cane catches Lily in a lie. Of course, the Ashbys have both been guilty of lies in the past (and cheating), but Lily’s fib could put them at risk just when they were beginning to rebuild their family. Is this about her feelings for Sam?

Y&R Spoilers For Tuesday, January 30

On Tuesday, Cane and Lily are a united front on an important issue that concerns the family. Ashley shows that she’s a force to be reckoned with when she gets a surprising offer, according to Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central.

Young And The Restless Spoilers For Wednesday, January 31

As mid-week kicks off, Victor decides it’s time to call a truce, but with which of his opponents is he making peace? This could be about JT or even Jack if Victor feels sorry for his rival because of Dina’s medical crisis.

Y&R Spoilers For Thursday, February 1



The war between Tessa and Mariah continues, according to the latest spoilers, as next week winds down. Devon feels stuck between them and wants peace in his life. Tessa will go all-out to try and make amends to a furious Mariah, and this might spark romance.

Young And The Restless Spoilers For Friday, February 2

At the end of next week, Nikki makes an unexpected connection while working on her homeless project with Nick. Some Y&R rumors hint Nikki could find Adam among GC’s downtrodden. Chelsea is backed into a corner and has to find a way out.

Also, the week of January 29, spoilers promise that Devon’s world is rocked, Billy has a warning for Ashley, and Lauren Baldwin (Tracey E. Bregman) is blindsided by Scott Grainger’s (Daniel Hall) decision. Catch up on the latest Y&R scoop on Christian’s paternity reveal and watch CBS for new episodes. Check back often for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers.