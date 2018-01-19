Japan Pavilion in Epcot Reportedly Adding Seafood And Steakhouse Signature Dining Location

Epcot is currently undergoing a huge overhaul which is bringing about new rides, new movies, and now, it seems as if the expansion will also bring forth a new signature dining location. Reports are surfacing that the Japan pavilion, which already has two table-service restaurants, is going to receive a third. This new signature dining location would bring about the best of two worlds as a seafood and steakhouse restaurant.

Whenever guests visit Epcot, they have a whole host of dining options with a few in Future World and numerous locations in World Showcase. As they head around and visit the different countries, there are multiple dining choices which come in snack, quick-service, and table-service options.

The Japan pavilion already has two fantastic table-service locations in Teppan Edo and Tokyo Dining. Guests can also visit the Katsura Grill for quick-service options and Kimonos for some of the best sushi in all of Florida, but Walt Disney World wants to bring you more.

According to a report from WDWNT, the Epcot expansion is going to bring about a signature seafood and steakhouse restaurant sometime in the future. The name of the dining location and an opening date are not yet known, but this is quite exciting.

in Disney park “Epcot” are represented different countries and one of them is Japan.

Love that part of the park???????????? pic.twitter.com/jkzDYKTQRf — Eugenia Falcón???????? (@mef_rodeo) January 16, 2018

According to internal documents going around Walt Disney World, the new restaurant will be located on the first floor of the shopping and dining complex. That area is located on the right-hand side of the Japan pavilion when standing at the front and staring back into it.

This restaurant would over a portion of the huge Mitsukoshi store and some backstage area which is usually used for storage. The report states that internal documents list several rooms with different themes that could bring about a unique quality to the restaurant.

Material room for the lobby check-in

Earth Room

Water Room

Stone Room

Washi Room

Water Room

This new restaurant only adds to the numerous changes that are coming to Epcot along with the Ratatouille attraction in France and Guardians of the Galaxy ride in Future World. At this time, Walt Disney World has said nothing regarding this report of a new signature seafood and steakhouse restaurant in Japan, so, anything could still change. If the rumors end up being true, though, it will make for a welcome addition to World Showcase.