Does Jinger Duggar Vuolo Have A Tattoo? Here’s Why Some Fans Think She Does

Jinger Duggar Vuolo may have grown up in a strict Christian home, but some fans think the “rebellious” Duggar daughter might actually have a tattoo.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her sister, Jill Duggar Dillard, have recently been breaking all of the rules that their parents set up for them as children and teens. The girls weren’t allowed to wear pants as kids or teens and had to wear shirts with sleeves in order to adhere to their family’s modesty standards. Now, Jill and Jinger have branched out and included pants in their wardrobe, and Jinger has thrown in some sleeveless tops and a couple of pairs of heels!

Jill Duggar Dillard even went the extra mile and got her nose pierced, which shocked many Counting On fans who thought it would be totally out of the realm of acceptability for a Duggar to do something like that.

Now fans are wondering if Jinger Duggar Vuolo might actually have upped the ante and gotten a tattoo.

Although there is no concrete proof that Jinger Duggar Vuolo is inked, she is married to a man who has a tattoo on his arm. The pastor at Grace Community Church in Laredo, Texas used to play on a men’s soccer team and definitely had wilder days before settling down. But have they rubbed off on Jinger?

Thus far, Jinger Duggar Vuolo does not have a tattoo that we know of, but some fans think she may have one hidden away because her husband Jeremy Vuolo does. Although Jeremy keeps his tattoo under wraps most of the time due to his pastor image, he has shown it off on Counting On. However, no one has been able to make out what the tattoo actually says, but many are convinced it is a Bible verse.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s cousin Amy, however, does have a tattoo and hasn’t been shy about showing it off. It isn’t necessarily out of the realm of possibility that Jinger might have one that she doesn’t show.

Jinger and Jeremy are currently expecting their first baby. Reports say that the pair is due to welcome him or her this July.