Meghan Markle Reportedly Bans Other Women From Prince Harry’s Bachelor Party

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be having an over-the-top royal wedding on May 19 of this year, but Meghan has already laid down some rules for her Prince’s bachelor party, or stag do, as they call it in the United Kingdom.

The princess-to-be has already set a few ground rules for her prince, which include ensuring no one brings in mobile phones so that embarrassing photos don’t leak before the pair walk down the aisle. Fans of the royal family will remember the photos that surfaced several years ago of Prince Harry playing billiards in the buff with a couple of women, and Meghan Markle isn’t keen to have a repeat performance.

The former Suits star has also reportedly banned other women from the stag do, ensuring that the party is kept clean. She wants her prince to be a perfect gentleman during his big night out, as she reportedly doesn’t want anything ruining her big day. Meghan Markle is already well aware that a bad photo or suspicious picture could overshadow her grand affair, and she’s not keen on that happening.

Meghan Markle is also well aware of Prince Harry’s partying days and wants to make sure that he’s cleaner and more proper as an adult, behaving as royalty should.

According to insiders, Meghan Markle has had a good influence on Prince Harry, and the pair is well suited for one another. As Meghan already has a lot of experience in the limelight, she is well-versed on how to behave in public and how to keep scandal to a minimum. This is an incredibly important aspect of the personality of any future royal, as it means Meghan won’t necessarily slip up and cause embarrassment to the family.

Meghan Markle makes history as the first African-American woman to marry into the royal family. She is also an American, a divorcee, and an actress, three categories that would have made her ineligible to be a princess just a couple of generations ago.

She and Prince Harry are reportedly on Cloud 9 and have been making several appearances around the United Kingdom and London as they prepare for their big day this spring.