Meghan Markle Breaks Royal Protocol For A Fan Because Of Her Hollywood Habits

It seems that there are some habits that are hard to break, even for someone who is about to be a part of the royal family. As an actress, Meghan Markle has been asked for her autograph on plenty of occasions, and while being a part of Hollywood means signing things for fans at times, when it comes to royal protocol, autographs are actually against the rules. Typically, when a royal is asked for an autograph, they have to say no and let the person who asked know that this is not something that they can do.

According to People Magazine, it seems that while visiting Cardiff Castle in Wales with Prince Harry on January 18, Markle ended up breaking royal protocol because of her seemingly ingrained Hollywood habit of giving autographs. Not only did Meghan Markle endear herself to the people in attendance who were hoping for a glimpse of her and Prince Harry, as previously reported by Inquisitr, but she seemed more than willing to take at least one selfie with a fan who had been waiting to see her and the prince.

However, while the former Suits actress was described as being a natural when it came to meeting with the crowds of people, there was at least one moment when she ended up going against protocol for a fan. When 10-year-old Caitlin Clark asked Meghan Markle for an autograph, instead of issuing the standard response of the royals, which is typical “no, I can’t,” she ended up keeping with her old Hollywood habits. Not only did Markle grab the pad and pen that Clark had with her, but she also signed it with a smiley face and a heart, along with her name although she did end up spelling the girl’s first name with a K instead of a C.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are in Cardiff for a day showcasing the rich culture and heritage of Wales. pic.twitter.com/gk0u7SOhrP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 18, 2018

Even though Meghan Markle may have spelled Caitlin Clark’s name wrong, the young girl was still extremely happy with the autograph, especially since she knows how unusual it is to get a royal signature. In fact, Clark was so excited about the autograph that she told journalists outside the castle that, “my heart is still racing. I’ve never got a royal autograph before. This is going to make everyone jealous.”

With at least one autograph being given and one selfie being taken by Meghan Markle during her visit to Wales with Prince Harry, it seems that there are some Hollywood habits that are simply hard to forget. As many of the people in the crowd shared their thoughts on the future princess, it was clear that she is quickly winning the hearts of the people who have the pleasure of interacting with her.