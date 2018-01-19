Tesla Model 3 Goes On Display In Showrooms For The First Time On The East Coast

Tesla Model 3 will be exhibited at five showrooms in four states, and it would be the first time on the East Coast. The mass market compact sedan is now on display at Tesla’s showrooms in Manhattan and Boston. The exhibits in San Jose and Walnut Creek, California, also begin today. Over the weekend, the electric sedan will also be available for public viewing in Miami, Florida, according to a Tesla spokesperson, CNNMoney reported.

The exhibits come after Tesla announced production delays for the Tesla Model 3 earlier this month, pushing back its target productivity to March 2018. The company had produced 2,425 Model 3s in the last quarter of 2017, putting it way behind its target of making 5,000 units per week by the end of the year. Until August last year, Tesla had received orders of around 455,000 for its mass-market electric car, and customers have paid $1,000 to reserve a unit. The exhibit might attract new buyers.

Attendees of the events will be able to view the Model 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. EST. They can sit inside the model 3 to experience the car’s premium interior and interact with its 15-inch center touchscreen where all the controls are. The invite for the exhibit at its Aventura store in Miami indicates that Tesla will talk about its upcoming dual-motor electric powertrain, which it expects to launch in the Model 3 later this year, according to Teslarati. A Model 3 featuring dual-motor and all-wheel-drive configuration seems to be on track for a Spring release.

Tesla also exhibited its Model 3 in Los Angeles and Palo Alto, California.

Tesla Model 3 has a base price of $35,000, about half the price of the Model S. The true cost of buying a Model 3 unit, however, could reach as much as $55,000. Most customers would want to purchase a premium package in order to enjoy all the necessary features for the semi-autonomous electric car, such as the ability to adjust the seats automatically. A unit that CNNMoney was able to test drive by renting out through Turo has a sticker price of $56,000, featuring a longer range of 310 miles from the base unit’s 220 miles range, an “Enhanced AutoPilot” system, and a blue paint. Of course, car insurance would also add to the cost of owning a Model 3.