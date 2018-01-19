Kyle Richards Defends Dorit Kemsley, Claims She Meant No Harm When She Called Camille Grammer A ‘C**t’

Kyle Richards doesn’t want her friend and co-star Dorit Kemsley to continue to face criticism over a comment she made to Camille Grammer during a dinner party earlier this month on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

One week after Dorit Kemsley shockingly called Camille Grammer a “stupid c**t” while enjoying a meal with her co-stars at the home of Kyle Richards, Richards is speaking out in Kemsley’s defense, assuring fans that she didn’t have any malicious intent towards Grammer.

“I can see how it looked. And I despise that word. However, I do know that Dorit was joking and thought she was being funny,” Kyle Richards wrote in her blog, according to a January 11 report by All About the Real Housewives.

Kyle Richards and the rest of the group was left in shock after Dorit Kemsley took aim at Camille Grammer but Grammer, who was joined by her fiancé David C. Meyer and one of her girlfriends, didn’t react in the moment. Instead, she did her best to enjoy the remaining moments with her friends and other co-stars.

Camille Grammer has been vocal about her thoughts on the situation in the weeks since the episode aired and in a blog post earlier this months, she said Dorit Kemsley’s comments were “outrageous and inappropriate.” Meanwhile, on her own blog, Kemsley defended herself, stating that her comments were “silly” and “stupid.”

A post shared by Camille Grammer (@therealcamille) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer have been friends for years and appear to be close currently. Meanwhile, Richard also has a close relationship with Dorit Kemsley and is often seen spending time with the mother of two.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may know, the eighth season of the series marks the first season that Grammer and Kemsley have starred alongside one another. Although Grammer has been starring on the series on and off for years, she only recently returned to the show in a part-time role.

To see more of Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Camille Grammer, and their co-stars, including Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Lisa Vanderpump, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.