‘We’ll Meet Again’ Host Ann Curry Shares Inspiring Stories Of Hope And Courage

Most people can point to at least one or two specific individuals that made an impact on their lives. “We’ll Meet Again” with Ann Curry tells the stories of people whose paths crossed during a critical point in major world events such as the World War II, the Vietnam War, and the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Curry’s own parents were separated after World War II, and she told CBS that her Japanese mother and American father were eventually reunited after he was sent to Morocco for two years.

“My father was an occupation soldier. My mother was a war bride. She was– they were both 18 years old. They fell in love,” Curry said.

She went on to add that the Navy tried to discourage him, especially since it was something that just wasn’t allowed at the time. Ann Curry believes that the Navy was only trying to help him not to make such a risky commitment at 18-years-old, but in the end, he decided to follow his heart.

The first heartwarming episode titled “Children of WWII” revolves around the compelling story of Reiko Nagumo. A video posted to the PBS Facebook page reveals that Reiko, who is of Japanese and American descent, was sent as a child to an internment camp during World War II. She’s searching for the childhood friend, Mary Frances, who not only befriended her but stood up for the frightened girl.

“I need to see her, and it gets more and more urgent the older I get,” Reiko states in the video.

How It Feels to Track Down a Loved One – Tracking down a person from your past — a loved one or a stranger whose life intersected with your own — is an emotionally wrenching and potentially life-changing proposition. We’ll Meet Again, a PBS documentar… https://t.co/XfWWYSmQDR — Karen Sands MCC, BCC (@KarenSands) January 19, 2018

Curry, who serves as executive producer and reporter for the series, uses her unique and unequaled ability to share stories that are so emotionally moving, there were times when no one could hold back the tears.

“It was just lovely to watch them reunite. We had our headsets on. We were trying to stay away, a little bit back from them so that they could really have that moment alone. We wanted to honor that, respect that. I mean, we were all sobbing, including the cameramen.”

Events in history brought many of these fascinating people together, and at times, ripped them apart. Now, Curry brings them back together to complete their story, and the results will definitely be inspiring and emotionally charged. Viewers will also receive a thoroughly researched glimpse of what life was like for these people throughout some of the most turbulent and difficult times in history. “We’ll Meet Again” premieres on Tuesday, January 23 at 8 p.m. ET on the PBS channel.