Kylie Jenner Reportedly Open To Reconciliation With Tyga After Her Baby Is Born

Reportedly Kylie Jenner is due to deliver her baby next month, but it has been rumored that the reality TV star and lip kit mogul is missing her ex. According to an insider, Kylie and Tyga still remain in contact and text here and there, even though she’s about to have Travis Scott’s baby.

Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott has reportedly been on the rocks in the past few months. The pair allegedly conceived their baby just a couple of months into their relationship, and almost immediately after she parted ways with Tyga.

According to the anonymous tipster, Kylie Jenner and Tyga only parted ways because of “bad timing” and not really any other reason. Although Kylie knows it will be difficult to have a relationship with Tyga after giving birth to another man’s baby, she still allegedly wants to make it work with him.

She is also reportedly missing Tyga’s son, King Cairo, whom he had with his own ex, Blac Chyna. If you keep up with the Kardashians, you’ll know that Blac Chyna also dated Kylie Jenner’s half-brother, Rob Kardashian, and the pair even had a television show together. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian share a daughter, themselves, who is King Cairo’s half-sister.

Reports state that Tyga is actually up for mending their relationship as well, despite the fact that she is carrying another man’s baby. He allegedly wants to be in the delivery room with Kylie when she gives birth.

Kylie Jenner took a six month break from social media and the limelight, and has been a recluse ever since. Although a story broke that she was spotted at CVS, it is rumored that the woman in question was a look-a-like. It is unclear if it was a stunt, someone looking for a quick buck or a pregnant woman who just genuinely bears a resemblance to Kylie.

The reality TV star and lip kit mogul has yet to confirm or deny her own pregnancy, as she is keeping things as low-key and private as possible. However, men were spotted putting together what looked to be a crib in her driveway just a few days ago, which is probably a good indicator that she’s expecting.