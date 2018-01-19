Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Slammed Over ‘Dirty’ House

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth recently took to Instagram to show off the home she and husband, Austin Forsyth, share. Counting On fans will remember that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband purchased the property as a fixer-upper, which they did themselves. The pair lived in a nearby camper van until the house was reading to move in.

The excited, and heavily pregnant, Duggar daughter showed off her home in a miniature house tour. The three-bedroom house is definitely modest by Duggar standards, but with only three people living there as of now, it’s not too bad.

However, fans of Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth slammed the excited expectant mother, saying the house was “disgusting” and “nowhere near ready for a baby.”

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth showed off the kitchen and living area, which still contained a fair amount of tools they were using to continue their work. She also showed off part of her nursery, which she admitted wasn’t finished yet. Although she hasn’t stated a due date, it is expected she will deliver in late February or early March.

Radar Online pointed out that while Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth was all in for praising her husband for all of his work on the house, fans think it looks in a shocking and appalling state.

Christmas date night!???? A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

Although Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth seemed happy with the progress and thought although it was tiny, it was also cute, fans definitely didn’t agree with her.

Not only did they declare it messy, but they blasted Joy-Anna Duggar for not tidying up the place before she showed it off on Instagram. They also stated that the mom-to-be won’t have enough room to cook for her family, as the kitchen is so small.

Another commenter stated that the nursery looked more like a storage facility than an actual room ready for a baby, though Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth was candid about the fact that it is still a work in progress.

The reality TV star set rumors swirling when she debuted her large baby bump at three months pregnant. Many believe she conceived before she married Austin and that the pair are part of a scheme with Joy’s family to cover it up.