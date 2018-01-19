Carrie Underwood Shares Significant Injury Update

Carrie Underwood took to Instagram on Friday, January 19 to share a pretty significant update following an injury she sustained back in November. If you’re an Underwood fan, you probably know that Carrie took a pretty serious spill, slipping on ice on the front stairs of her home. Not only did she injure her wrist, but Carrie also suffered a sizeable laceration to her face — one that required 50 stitches. Soon after her fall, Carrie was taken to a nearby hospital and doctors performed surgery on her wrist, which had been badly broken.

Flash forward two months and fans have been waiting to see a photo of Underwood. You see, a couple of weeks ago, she took to her blog to explain that the wound that she suffered on her face has caused her to look a little “different.” She hasn’t shared any more details about it, and she hasn’t been ready to share a selfie just yet.

Instead, Carrie has provided an update on her other injury — her wrist. She shared a photo of a recent X-ray that shows pins and some kind of plate that appears to be holding her bones in place while they fuse back together. You can check out the photo below.

Based on Underwood’s caption, it sounds like everything has healed nicely and that she won’t require any further check-ups or surgery on her wrist. It also looks like Carrie is going to have that mechanism in her arm for the rest of her life, which isn’t super uncommon when people break bones, especially adults. The important thing is that Carrie has healed from this gnarly accident.

That said, fans are still waiting for her to share a selfie and to update them on the facial injury that she suffered. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it sounds like Underwood may have a scar that she will have to adjust to. The Inquisitr was able to speak with a plastic surgeon who shared some information about facial injuries and what fans might expect to see when Carrie Underwood makes her next appearance (whether that’s on social media or on television).