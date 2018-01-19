‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Begs Steffy To Forget Liam, Raise Baby With Him

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that next week is a turning point for Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). The publishing tycoon has a brutal start to his week but all the beat downs that he suffers, some verbal and some physical, push him to a life-changing resolution by Friday, January 26. Whether you love or hate Dollar Bill, it’s easy to see why karma singled him out for retribution, but Bill will only be kicked so many times before he hits back. Here’s what is coming soon for Bill and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Thorne, Brooke, And Ridge Rage At Bill

On Friday’s B&B, Steffy comes clean to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that she cheated with Bill, and that’s why Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) dumped her. As next week kicks off, Steffy is worried what Ridge will do to Bill and makes it clear that everything was consensual, but Ridge can’t hear that. He blames Bill and goes to rage at his rival for bedding his daughter. Bill knew this day of reckoning was coming, so he doesn’t fight back much when Ridge attacks, even when things get physical.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say the next in line is Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher), who doesn’t have a dog in this race but can’t resist butting in to say his piece. Thorne lets Bill know he thinks he’s despicable, but there’s not much chance that Bill cares too much about Thorne’s opinion of him. However, it’s the final of the three confrontations he has this week that stings. Bold spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that Brooke stops by on Thursday to read Bill the riot act for bedding his daughter-in-law.

Bill Refuses To Be Punished Further

The three lectures he gets from Ridge, Thorne, and Brooke, plus the punch in the face from Ridge, are all the punishment that Bill will accept. In this week’s CBS Soaps in Depth, actor Don Diamont discusses what’s next for Bill and why he hits his breaking point. Bill sees that everyone thinks he causes the break-up of Liam and Steffy’s marriage, but Bill thinks it was fractured before he slept with Steffy and, in fact, the trouble in his son’s marriage was to blame for the cheating.

B&B spoilers from Don Diamont reveal that the actor says Bill won’t keep apologizing for too long, adding that Bill won’t “beat himself up forever.” The actor also says that “Liam set in motion” the events that led to him sleeping with Steffy. He says Liam will “play the victim” but not take responsibility for his involvement with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) that devastated Steffy and pushed her into Bill’s arms. Everything changes by the end of next week.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Bill contemplates the possibility of a relationship with Steffy. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/YAPXuqOVjM pic.twitter.com/bFrXZkyaod — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 19, 2018

Bill Makes A Hard Play For Steffy

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central promise that on Friday, January 26, Bill makes a “life-altering decision” and what he decides is that he can’t live without Steffy. If Bill thought Liam and Steffy stood a chance, he would back off. But since Liam made it clear that he and Steffy are done, Bill resolves to win Steffy. Now that everything is out in the open and he’s been thoroughly reprimanded, Bill feels like things can only get better from there and makes his big move.

B&B spoilers reveal that Bill goes to see Steffy and tells her that they should be together. He says he loves her and will raise her child with her so that the kid can grow up in a stable home with two loving parents. Bill tells Steffy to let Liam go since he’s annulling her and be with him since he loves and adores her and will always put her first. It sure is a tempting offer, but will Steffy open herself to love with Dollar Bill or keep fighting to get back with Liam despite the odds against her?

Liam has two other women chasing him, so it’s doubtful he’s thinking about Steffy at all. Maybe Bill can win Steffy after all, although Ridge would hate having Bill as his son-in-law. Catch up on the latest B&B scoop for the week of January 22-26, Ridge and Liam’s revenge plan to get back at Bill, Rick and Thorne’s Forrester takeover scheme, and Steffy’s wicked plan to get Liam back at all costs. Watch CBS daily for new episodes, and check back often for the latest Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and news.