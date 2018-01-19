Many fans did not expect that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton would end up in each other’s arms. As a matter of fact, the former partners of Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert have previously revealed that they never thought that their friendship would later blossom into beautiful romance. Now, recent reports suggest that The Voice coaches are now thinking about tying the knot.

It is not a secret that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have found refuge in one another following their respective divorces from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively. The two popular singers stated that they were able to go through hard times by helping each other recuperate from their painful pasts. Both Gwen and Blake even claimed that they saved each other’s lives.

“[A]ll of a sudden, this thing just happened because of some things that we were going through, and it saved my life. Period.”

After two years of dating, avid followers of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton cannot help but speculate that they could be planning a wedding already. In fact, Life & Style previously suggested that the pair could have already tied the knot in secret. An unnamed source revealed to the publication that the “Hollaback Girl” songstress was sighted wearing a wedding band.

The tipster added that the two musicians badly wants “to be together forever” so they allegedly decided to have their wedding behind the cameras. The same source claimed that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have exchanged their wedding vows at the Los Angeles home of Gavin Rossdale’s estranged wife. However, a HollywoodLife insider contradicted the earlier claims and said that the couple is not married yet.

It was claimed that Gwen Stefani wants to see her sons grow first before she finally settles down with Blake Shelton. The same source said that the “God Gave Me You” singer has already proved to be a good stepfather to Gavin Rossdale’s three children – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3. The news outlet added that fans would be the first people to know if Gwen and Blake would get married.

“She wants all the kids to be on board and old enough to understand that Blake will be their stepfather and that it will be forever.”

Earlier this month, Gossip Cop debunked the claims that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have secretly tied the knot already. According to the news outlet, the “Used To Love You” singer’s rep said that all these wedding reports are completely untrue and fabricated. The publication also debunked the previous speculations suggesting that the couple is already expecting a baby.

"Anyways, if you need us, we'll be anxiously awaiting more tropical dispatches from these lovebirds."

Meanwhile, Radar Online reported that fans got very frustrated while dining at Blake Shelton’s restaurant in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The publication cited reviews from Ole Red’s official Facebook page. An unnamed diner expressed her disappointment about the restaurant’s “undercooked food and poor service.” The fan even said that she is not interested in returning to the eatery established by Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend.

“Probably the worst service I have ever received in a restaurant. We were seated for 10 minutes before our drink order was even taken.”

Another fan claimed that the food prices are too high and they have limited choices. The same commenter even advised future diners to check their receipts before leaving Blake Shelton’s restaurant for possible discrepancies. “The manager ended up taking a few things off to make it right though,” the fan claimed. Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend has not yet commented on his fans’ bad reviews.

Also, the country singer and his girlfriend have yet to address the wedding rumors. Therefore, devoted supporters of the couple should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!